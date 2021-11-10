15,734 Shares in Ford Motor (NYSE:F) Purchased by Advisory Resource Group

Advisory Resource Group acquired a new position in Ford Motor (NYSE:F) during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund acquired 15,734 shares of the auto manufacturer’s stock, valued at approximately $234,000.

Other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its holdings in Ford Motor by 1.4% in the 2nd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 296,718,176 shares of the auto manufacturer’s stock valued at $4,409,232,000 after purchasing an additional 4,096,021 shares in the last quarter. Morgan Stanley lifted its holdings in Ford Motor by 20.3% in the 1st quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 30,548,664 shares of the auto manufacturer’s stock valued at $374,221,000 after purchasing an additional 5,149,188 shares in the last quarter. Legal & General Group Plc lifted its holdings in Ford Motor by 5.9% in the 2nd quarter. Legal & General Group Plc now owns 29,277,630 shares of the auto manufacturer’s stock valued at $435,064,000 after purchasing an additional 1,627,441 shares in the last quarter. Swiss National Bank lifted its holdings in Ford Motor by 6.1% in the 2nd quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 15,934,615 shares of the auto manufacturer’s stock valued at $236,788,000 after purchasing an additional 914,937 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Ensign Peak Advisors Inc lifted its holdings in Ford Motor by 90.8% in the 2nd quarter. Ensign Peak Advisors Inc now owns 13,132,097 shares of the auto manufacturer’s stock valued at $195,143,000 after purchasing an additional 6,248,145 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 50.83% of the company’s stock.

Several research analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. Nomura lowered shares of Ford Motor from a “neutral” rating to a “reduce” rating and set a $13.00 price objective on the stock. in a report on Tuesday, November 2nd. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft increased their price objective on shares of Ford Motor from $16.00 to $18.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, October 25th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their target price on shares of Ford Motor from $18.00 to $20.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 21st. Bank of America increased their target price on shares of Ford Motor from $17.00 to $18.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, July 16th. Finally, Benchmark increased their target price on shares of Ford Motor from $18.00 to $20.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 28th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and thirteen have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $16.25.

Shares of F traded up $0.17 during trading hours on Wednesday, reaching $20.29. 1,135,376 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 77,246,703. The firm has a market capitalization of $81.08 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 28.74, a P/E/G ratio of 0.46 and a beta of 1.12. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.65, a current ratio of 1.20 and a quick ratio of 1.05. Ford Motor has a twelve month low of $8.10 and a twelve month high of $20.51. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $15.03 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $14.18.

Ford Motor (NYSE:F) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, October 26th. The auto manufacturer reported $0.51 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.27 by $0.24. The firm had revenue of $33.21 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $32.79 billion. Ford Motor had a return on equity of 21.85% and a net margin of 2.10%. Ford Motor’s revenue was down 4.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $0.65 earnings per share. On average, equities research analysts expect that Ford Motor will post 1.79 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, December 1st. Investors of record on Friday, November 19th will be issued a dividend of $0.10 per share. This represents a $0.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.97%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, November 18th.

In related news, insider Stuart J. Rowley sold 15,000 shares of Ford Motor stock in a transaction dated Friday, October 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $16.00, for a total value of $240,000.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, insider Kiersten Robinson sold 12,419 shares of Ford Motor stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $20.17, for a total value of $250,491.23. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 42,419 shares of company stock worth $745,491 in the last three months. 0.90% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Ford Motor Company Profile

Ford Motor Co engages in the manufacture, distribution, and sale of automobiles. It operates through the following three segments: Automotive, Mobility, and Ford Credit. The Automotive segment engages in developing, manufacturing, marketing and servicing of Ford cars, Lincoln vehicles. The Mobility segment includes Ford Smart Mobility LLC and autonomous vehicles business.

