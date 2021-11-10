158,680 Shares in ImmunityBio, Inc. (NASDAQ:IBRX) Bought by Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC

Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC purchased a new stake in ImmunityBio, Inc. (NASDAQ:IBRX) in the second quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor purchased 158,680 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,266,000.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in IBRX. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its position in ImmunityBio by 117.2% in the 2nd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 5,560,023 shares of the company’s stock valued at $79,398,000 after buying an additional 3,000,632 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp raised its position in ImmunityBio by 79.8% in the 2nd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 4,193,620 shares of the company’s stock valued at $59,885,000 after buying an additional 1,861,048 shares during the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. raised its position in ImmunityBio by 48.4% in the 2nd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 5,273,157 shares of the company’s stock valued at $75,300,000 after buying an additional 1,719,492 shares during the last quarter. Northern Trust Corp raised its position in ImmunityBio by 179.9% in the 2nd quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 1,348,695 shares of the company’s stock valued at $19,259,000 after buying an additional 866,888 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC raised its position in ImmunityBio by 121.2% in the 2nd quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 1,469,696 shares of the company’s stock valued at $20,987,000 after buying an additional 805,147 shares during the last quarter. 50.38% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In other ImmunityBio news, Director Cheryl Cohen sold 9,976 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, August 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $10.00, for a total value of $99,760.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 215,418 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,154,180. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In the last three months, insiders sold 68,175 shares of company stock valued at $688,734. 82.80% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Shares of IBRX opened at $8.10 on Wednesday. The business has a 50-day moving average of $9.48 and a 200 day moving average of $12.28. ImmunityBio, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $7.05 and a fifty-two week high of $45.42.

ImmunityBio (NASDAQ:IBRX) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 12th. The company reported ($0.23) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.12) by ($0.11). The company had revenue of $0.34 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $0.03 million. Sell-side analysts expect that ImmunityBio, Inc. will post -1.31 earnings per share for the current year.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research lowered ImmunityBio from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Wednesday, September 15th.

About ImmunityBio

ImmunityBio, Inc is a clinical stage immunotherapy company. It develops next generation therapies that drive immunogenic mechanisms for defeating cancers and infectious diseases. The company’s immunotherapy platform activates both the innate and adaptive immune systems to create long term immunological memory.

