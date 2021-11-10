1832 Asset Management L.P. Increases Holdings in Canadian National Railway (NYSE:CNI)

1832 Asset Management L.P. boosted its position in Canadian National Railway (NYSE:CNI) (TSE:CNR) by 0.1% during the second quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 9,409,273 shares of the transportation company’s stock after acquiring an additional 9,447 shares during the quarter. Canadian National Railway accounts for 1.9% of 1832 Asset Management L.P.’s holdings, making the stock its 6th largest holding. 1832 Asset Management L.P. owned 1.33% of Canadian National Railway worth $999,271,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Dempze Nancy E grew its stake in shares of Canadian National Railway by 0.4% during the second quarter. Dempze Nancy E now owns 30,996 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $3,271,000 after buying an additional 110 shares during the last quarter. Sunbelt Securities Inc. grew its stake in shares of Canadian National Railway by 4.3% during the second quarter. Sunbelt Securities Inc. now owns 3,478 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $363,000 after buying an additional 142 shares during the last quarter. Fisher Asset Management LLC grew its stake in shares of Canadian National Railway by 7.6% during the second quarter. Fisher Asset Management LLC now owns 2,006 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $212,000 after buying an additional 142 shares during the last quarter. Cullen Frost Bankers Inc. grew its stake in shares of Canadian National Railway by 2.4% during the second quarter. Cullen Frost Bankers Inc. now owns 6,092 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $643,000 after buying an additional 142 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Fieldpoint Private Securities LLC grew its stake in shares of Canadian National Railway by 2.6% during the second quarter. Fieldpoint Private Securities LLC now owns 5,710 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $613,000 after buying an additional 147 shares during the last quarter. 69.49% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

NYSE:CNI opened at $132.05 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.57, a current ratio of 1.39 and a quick ratio of 1.21. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $122.95 and a 200-day moving average of $113.15. The company has a market cap of $93.59 billion, a PE ratio of 29.37, a PEG ratio of 2.53 and a beta of 0.84. Canadian National Railway has a one year low of $100.66 and a one year high of $136.22.

Canadian National Railway (NYSE:CNI) (TSE:CNR) last posted its earnings results on Monday, October 18th. The transportation company reported $1.52 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.12 by $0.40. The company had revenue of $3.59 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.51 billion. Canadian National Railway had a net margin of 32.81% and a return on equity of 19.90%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 5.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $1.04 earnings per share. On average, equities research analysts expect that Canadian National Railway will post 4.66 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, December 30th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, December 9th will be given a dividend of $0.4977 per share. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, December 8th. This is an increase from Canadian National Railway’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.48. This represents a $1.99 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.51%. Canadian National Railway’s payout ratio is presently 36.95%.

A number of equities analysts have recently commented on the stock. CIBC lowered shares of Canadian National Railway from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 27th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. TD Securities assumed coverage on shares of Canadian National Railway in a report on Wednesday, October 20th. They set a “buy” rating and a $176.00 price target on the stock. Barclays cut their price target on shares of Canadian National Railway from $119.00 to $115.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, July 14th. TheStreet upgraded shares of Canadian National Railway from a “c+” rating to a “b” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 21st. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company boosted their target price on shares of Canadian National Railway from $118.00 to $125.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 20th. Sixteen analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $143.00.

Canadian National Railway Co engages in rail and related transportation business. The firm’s services include rail, intermodal, trucking, supply chain services, business development and maps and network. It offers their services in automotive, coal, fertilizer, food and beverages, forest products, dimensional loads, grain, metals and minerals and petroleum and chemicals industries.

