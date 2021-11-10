1832 Asset Management L.P. Sells 105,777 Shares of Waste Connections, Inc. (NYSE:WCN)

1832 Asset Management L.P. trimmed its holdings in shares of Waste Connections, Inc. (NYSE:WCN) by 2.5% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 4,079,890 shares of the business services provider’s stock after selling 105,777 shares during the period. Waste Connections comprises about 0.9% of 1832 Asset Management L.P.’s portfolio, making the stock its 25th largest position. 1832 Asset Management L.P. owned approximately 1.57% of Waste Connections worth $490,044,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Trustcore Financial Services LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Waste Connections by 239.4% in the 2nd quarter. Trustcore Financial Services LLC now owns 241 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $29,000 after buying an additional 170 shares in the last quarter. Ameritas Investment Company LLC bought a new stake in shares of Waste Connections in the 1st quarter valued at about $51,000. HM Payson & Co. boosted its holdings in shares of Waste Connections by 62.5% in the 1st quarter. HM Payson & Co. now owns 486 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $52,000 after buying an additional 187 shares in the last quarter. Deseret Mutual Benefit Administrators bought a new stake in shares of Waste Connections in the 2nd quarter valued at about $78,000. Finally, Parallel Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Waste Connections by 30.0% in the 2nd quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC now owns 710 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $85,000 after buying an additional 164 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 80.01% of the company’s stock.

WCN has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. Royal Bank of Canada raised their price target on shares of Waste Connections from $139.00 to $147.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, October 29th. Raymond James lifted their target price on shares of Waste Connections from $144.00 to $152.00 and gave the stock a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Friday, October 29th. KeyCorp lifted their target price on shares of Waste Connections from $136.00 to $146.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 21st. Oppenheimer lifted their target price on shares of Waste Connections from $126.00 to $128.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, July 16th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of Waste Connections in a research note on Sunday, October 31st. Seven analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $138.88.

WCN opened at $133.94 on Wednesday. Waste Connections, Inc. has a 12-month low of $97.02 and a 12-month high of $138.23. The company has a current ratio of 1.01, a quick ratio of 1.01 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.71. The firm has a market capitalization of $34.89 billion, a PE ratio of 60.06, a P/E/G ratio of 3.08 and a beta of 0.72. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $130.54 and a two-hundred day moving average of $125.38.

Waste Connections (NYSE:WCN) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, October 27th. The business services provider reported $0.89 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.85 by $0.04. Waste Connections had a net margin of 9.83% and a return on equity of 11.73%. The company had revenue of $1.60 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.57 billion. During the same period last year, the firm posted $0.72 EPS. Waste Connections’s revenue for the quarter was up 14.9% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, analysts predict that Waste Connections, Inc. will post 3.21 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, November 23rd. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, November 9th will be issued a dividend of $0.23 per share. This represents a $0.92 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.69%. This is a positive change from Waste Connections’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.21. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, November 8th. Waste Connections’s payout ratio is 36.77%.

In other news, VP James Little sold 2,500 shares of Waste Connections stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, November 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $137.76, for a total transaction of $344,400.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. 0.35% of the stock is owned by insiders.

