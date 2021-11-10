1,993 Shares in Moderna, Inc. (NASDAQ:MRNA) Acquired by Advisor Resource Council

Advisor Resource Council purchased a new stake in Moderna, Inc. (NASDAQ:MRNA) during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund purchased 1,993 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $468,000.

Several other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Evermay Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Moderna during the second quarter worth $28,000. Winch Advisory Services LLC boosted its stake in Moderna by 1,785.7% in the 2nd quarter. Winch Advisory Services LLC now owns 132 shares of the company’s stock worth $31,000 after purchasing an additional 125 shares during the period. Evolution Wealth Advisors LLC increased its holdings in Moderna by 107.1% during the 2nd quarter. Evolution Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 145 shares of the company’s stock worth $34,000 after purchasing an additional 75 shares in the last quarter. Red Door Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Moderna in the 2nd quarter valued at about $35,000. Finally, Capital Analysts LLC bought a new stake in shares of Moderna in the first quarter valued at about $26,000. Institutional investors own 55.10% of the company’s stock.

A number of brokerages recently issued reports on MRNA. Wolfe Research began coverage on Moderna in a research report on Monday. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $304.00 target price on the stock. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft initiated coverage on shares of Moderna in a report on Friday, October 22nd. They issued a “sell” rating and a $250.00 price objective on the stock. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Moderna from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $330.00 price objective on the stock. in a research report on Monday, July 19th. Piper Sandler decreased their target price on shares of Moderna to $348.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, November 5th. Finally, TheStreet raised shares of Moderna from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a research report on Monday, November 1st. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $235.50.

MRNA opened at $228.99 on Wednesday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.25, a current ratio of 1.35 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.02. Moderna, Inc. has a 12-month low of $73.52 and a 12-month high of $497.49. The business has a 50 day moving average of $364.37 and a 200-day moving average of $297.37. The stock has a market cap of $92.43 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 14.52, a PEG ratio of 0.28 and a beta of 1.32.

Moderna (NASDAQ:MRNA) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 4th. The company reported $7.70 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $9.49 by ($1.79). Moderna had a net margin of 59.69% and a return on equity of 121.61%. The business had revenue of $4.97 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $6.29 billion. During the same quarter last year, the company posted ($0.59) EPS. The firm’s revenue was up 3065.0% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, analysts expect that Moderna, Inc. will post 29.07 earnings per share for the current year.

In related news, CEO Stephane Bancel sold 9,000 shares of Moderna stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, August 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $407.00, for a total transaction of $3,663,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 6,152,868 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,504,217,276. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, Director Paul Sagan sold 2,250 shares of Moderna stock in a transaction on Wednesday, October 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $314.90, for a total value of $708,525.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 411,250 shares of company stock worth $152,215,165 over the last three months. Insiders own 19.40% of the company’s stock.

Moderna Profile

Moderna, Inc engages in the development of transformative medicines based on messenger ribonucleic acid (mRNA). Its product pipeline includes the following modalities: prophylactic vaccines, cancer vaccines, intratumoral immuno-oncology, localized regenerative therapeutics, systemic secreted therapeutics, and systemic intracellular therapeutics.

