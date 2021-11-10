$2.11 Billion in Sales Expected for Ovintiv Inc. (NYSE:OVV) This Quarter

Equities research analysts expect that Ovintiv Inc. (NYSE:OVV) will announce $2.11 billion in sales for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks reports. Two analysts have made estimates for Ovintiv’s earnings, with the lowest sales estimate coming in at $1.83 billion and the highest estimate coming in at $2.40 billion. Ovintiv reported sales of $1.53 billion in the same quarter last year, which indicates a positive year-over-year growth rate of 37.9%. The company is expected to issue its next earnings results on Wednesday, February 16th.

On average, analysts expect that Ovintiv will report full year sales of $7.69 billion for the current fiscal year, with estimates ranging from $7.15 billion to $8.20 billion. For the next year, analysts forecast that the company will report sales of $9.20 billion, with estimates ranging from $7.77 billion to $9.96 billion. Zacks’ sales averages are a mean average based on a survey of research analysts that follow Ovintiv.

Ovintiv (NYSE:OVV) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, November 2nd. The company reported $1.50 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.47 by $0.03. Ovintiv had a negative net margin of 8.50% and a positive return on equity of 29.47%. During the same quarter last year, the business earned ($0.03) earnings per share.

A number of analysts recently weighed in on OVV shares. TheStreet raised shares of Ovintiv from a “d” rating to a “c-” rating in a report on Monday, August 2nd. Raymond James raised their price target on shares of Ovintiv from $45.00 to $46.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 3rd. Cowen raised shares of Ovintiv from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and lowered their price target for the company from $40.00 to $39.00 in a report on Tuesday, August 24th. Bank of America assumed coverage on shares of Ovintiv in a research note on Tuesday, August 17th. They issued a “buy” rating on the stock. Finally, Seaport Global Securities assumed coverage on shares of Ovintiv in a research note on Thursday, September 23rd. They issued a “buy” rating and a $42.00 price objective on the stock. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $36.27.

Several large investors have recently modified their holdings of OVV. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Ovintiv by 318.4% during the first quarter. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. now owns 797,623 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,775,000 after acquiring an additional 606,969 shares during the period. Renaissance Technologies LLC raised its holdings in shares of Ovintiv by 81.3% during the first quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 217,488 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,184,000 after acquiring an additional 97,528 shares during the period. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Ovintiv by 1.4% during the first quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. now owns 53,761 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,281,000 after acquiring an additional 763 shares during the period. Profund Advisors LLC raised its holdings in shares of Ovintiv by 36.4% during the first quarter. Profund Advisors LLC now owns 20,234 shares of the company’s stock worth $482,000 after acquiring an additional 5,403 shares during the period. Finally, Nuveen Asset Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of Ovintiv by 10.3% during the first quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 1,361,814 shares of the company’s stock worth $32,439,000 after acquiring an additional 126,941 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 70.12% of the company’s stock.

Shares of Ovintiv stock opened at $36.38 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.26, a current ratio of 0.40 and a quick ratio of 0.40. The firm has a market cap of $9.50 billion, a P/E ratio of -16.03 and a beta of 3.67. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $34.19 and a 200 day simple moving average of $29.77. Ovintiv has a fifty-two week low of $10.26 and a fifty-two week high of $40.65.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, December 31st. Investors of record on Wednesday, December 15th will be issued a dividend of $0.14 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, December 14th. This represents a $0.56 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.54%. Ovintiv’s payout ratio is -24.67%.

Ovintiv Company Profile

Ovintiv Inc, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the exploration, development, production, and marketing of natural gas, oil, and natural gas liquids. It operates through USA Operations, Canadian Operations, and Market Optimization segments. The company's principal assets include Permian in west Texas and Anadarko in west-central Oklahoma; and Montney in northeast British Columbia and northwest Alberta.

