$2.48 Billion in Sales Expected for Quest Diagnostics Incorporated (NYSE:DGX) This Quarter

Wall Street analysts expect Quest Diagnostics Incorporated (NYSE:DGX) to post sales of $2.48 billion for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks. Six analysts have made estimates for Quest Diagnostics’ earnings. The highest sales estimate is $2.57 billion and the lowest is $2.27 billion. Quest Diagnostics reported sales of $3.00 billion in the same quarter last year, which would suggest a negative year over year growth rate of 17.3%. The company is scheduled to report its next earnings results on Thursday, February 3rd.

On average, analysts expect that Quest Diagnostics will report full-year sales of $10.60 billion for the current year, with estimates ranging from $10.56 billion to $10.64 billion. For the next financial year, analysts anticipate that the firm will report sales of $8.68 billion, with estimates ranging from $8.52 billion to $8.99 billion. Zacks’ sales averages are an average based on a survey of sell-side research analysts that cover Quest Diagnostics.

Quest Diagnostics (NYSE:DGX) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, October 20th. The medical research company reported $3.96 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $2.88 by $1.08. The business had revenue of $2.77 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.52 billion. Quest Diagnostics had a return on equity of 31.20% and a net margin of 19.77%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down .6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the business posted $4.31 earnings per share.

Several equities analysts have recently weighed in on DGX shares. Mizuho lifted their price target on Quest Diagnostics from $158.00 to $166.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 19th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lifted their price objective on Quest Diagnostics from $150.00 to $160.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, October 22nd. Jefferies Financial Group began coverage on Quest Diagnostics in a research note on Friday, July 23rd. They set a “buy” rating and a $160.00 price objective for the company. Wells Fargo & Company lifted their price objective on Quest Diagnostics from $140.00 to $150.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, October 26th. Finally, Morgan Stanley lifted their price objective on Quest Diagnostics from $136.00 to $165.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, August 31st. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Quest Diagnostics currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $159.36.

Hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Pflug Koory LLC purchased a new position in shares of Quest Diagnostics during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $31,000. Bbva USA bought a new stake in shares of Quest Diagnostics in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $35,000. Glassman Wealth Services boosted its position in shares of Quest Diagnostics by 57.1% in the 3rd quarter. Glassman Wealth Services now owns 297 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $43,000 after purchasing an additional 108 shares in the last quarter. Eagle Bay Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Quest Diagnostics in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $43,000. Finally, Koshinski Asset Management Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Quest Diagnostics in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $58,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 91.51% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE DGX traded up $2.75 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $144.78. The company had a trading volume of 963,059 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,241,849. The company has a market capitalization of $17.76 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 8.53, a P/E/G ratio of 0.39 and a beta of 1.02. Quest Diagnostics has a 1 year low of $113.36 and a 1 year high of $160.56. The company has a current ratio of 1.62, a quick ratio of 1.51 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.62. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $147.95 and its 200-day moving average price is $140.75.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, October 20th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, October 5th were issued a dividend of $0.62 per share. The ex-dividend date was Monday, October 4th. This represents a $2.48 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.71%. Quest Diagnostics’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 14.89%.

Quest Diagnostics, Inc engages in the provision of diagnostic testing, information and services. It operates through the Diagnostic Information Services (DIS) and All Other segments. The DIS segment offers diagnostic information services to patients, clinicians, hospitals, health plans, and employers.

