$20.38 Billion in Sales Expected for The Procter & Gamble Company (NYSE:PG) This Quarter

Wall Street brokerages expect The Procter & Gamble Company (NYSE:PG) to announce $20.38 billion in sales for the current quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Five analysts have made estimates for The Procter & Gamble’s earnings, with estimates ranging from $20.25 billion to $20.56 billion. The Procter & Gamble reported sales of $19.75 billion during the same quarter last year, which would suggest a positive year-over-year growth rate of 3.2%. The business is scheduled to report its next earnings results on Wednesday, January 19th.

On average, analysts expect that The Procter & Gamble will report full-year sales of $79.41 billion for the current financial year, with estimates ranging from $79.04 billion to $79.71 billion. For the next fiscal year, analysts expect that the firm will report sales of $82.62 billion, with estimates ranging from $81.48 billion to $83.34 billion. Zacks’ sales calculations are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side research firms that cover The Procter & Gamble.

The Procter & Gamble (NYSE:PG) last released its quarterly earnings data on Monday, October 18th. The company reported $1.61 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.59 by $0.02. The firm had revenue of $20.34 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $19.87 billion. The Procter & Gamble had a net margin of 18.33% and a return on equity of 31.49%. The Procter & Gamble’s quarterly revenue was up 5.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $1.63 earnings per share.

A number of research analysts have issued reports on the stock. Evercore ISI reissued a “buy” rating and set a $163.00 target price on shares of The Procter & Gamble in a research note on Sunday, September 12th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lowered their target price on The Procter & Gamble from $163.00 to $160.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, October 20th. Credit Suisse Group raised their price target on The Procter & Gamble from $135.00 to $145.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Monday, August 2nd. Berenberg Bank reiterated a “hold” rating and issued a $146.00 target price on shares of The Procter & Gamble in a research report on Wednesday, October 20th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada boosted their price target on shares of The Procter & Gamble from $130.00 to $139.00 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a research report on Monday, August 2nd. Ten investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $149.41.

In other news, Director Nelson Peltz sold 207,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, August 31st. The stock was sold at an average price of $142.43, for a total transaction of $29,483,010.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, CEO Gary A. Coombe sold 13,360 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, August 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $144.50, for a total value of $1,930,520.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 13,360 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,930,520. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 335,175 shares of company stock worth $47,997,070 in the last quarter. 0.51% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Magellan Asset Management Ltd increased its position in The Procter & Gamble by 566,378.0% during the second quarter. Magellan Asset Management Ltd now owns 13,340,557 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,800,041,000 after buying an additional 13,338,202 shares during the last quarter. Sanders Capital LLC bought a new position in shares of The Procter & Gamble in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $989,563,000. Amundi acquired a new stake in The Procter & Gamble in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $588,283,000. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD grew its holdings in The Procter & Gamble by 35.6% during the first quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 10,631,943 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,439,884,000 after purchasing an additional 2,793,345 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Beacon Capital Management Inc. raised its position in shares of The Procter & Gamble by 27,777.8% in the second quarter. Beacon Capital Management Inc. now owns 2,575,071 shares of the company’s stock valued at $211,568,000 after purchasing an additional 2,565,834 shares during the period. 62.94% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

NYSE PG traded up $0.95 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $146.34. The company had a trading volume of 154,102 shares, compared to its average volume of 7,739,532. The Procter & Gamble has a fifty-two week low of $121.54 and a fifty-two week high of $147.23. The firm has a market cap of $354.14 billion, a P/E ratio of 26.58, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.69 and a beta of 0.43. The company has a quick ratio of 0.49, a current ratio of 0.67 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.45. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $142.88 and a 200-day simple moving average of $139.55.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, November 15th. Shareholders of record on Friday, October 22nd will be paid a dividend of $0.8698 per share. This represents a $3.48 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.38%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, October 21st. The Procter & Gamble’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 63.62%.

About The Procter & Gamble

Procter & Gamble Co engages in the provision of branded consumer packaged goods. It operates through the following segments: Beauty; Grooming; Health Care; Fabric & Home Care; and Baby, Feminine & Family Care. The Beauty segment offers hair, skin, and personal care. The Grooming segment comprises of shave care like female and male blades and razors, pre and post shave products, and appliances.

