20,350 Shares in Cognyte Software Ltd. (NASDAQ:CGNT) Bought by HM Payson & Co.

HM Payson & Co. purchased a new position in shares of Cognyte Software Ltd. (NASDAQ:CGNT) in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund purchased 20,350 shares of the medical device company’s stock, valued at approximately $499,000.

Other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. FMR LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Cognyte Software in the second quarter valued at $170,272,000. Senvest Management LLC acquired a new position in Cognyte Software during the second quarter valued at $83,498,000. RGM Capital LLC acquired a new position in Cognyte Software during the second quarter valued at $73,325,000. American Capital Management Inc. acquired a new position in Cognyte Software during the second quarter valued at $57,642,000. Finally, Cardinal Capital Management LLC CT acquired a new position in Cognyte Software during the second quarter valued at $43,794,000. Institutional investors own 87.31% of the company’s stock.

Several research firms recently weighed in on CGNT. Needham & Company LLC began coverage on Cognyte Software in a research report on Thursday, July 15th. They set a “buy” rating and a $36.00 price target on the stock. Zacks Investment Research lowered Cognyte Software from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, September 27th. William Blair started coverage on Cognyte Software in a research report on Monday, July 26th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $24.33 target price on the stock. Finally, Wedbush dropped their target price on Cognyte Software from $40.00 to $32.00 and set an “in-line” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, September 21st. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $33.22.

CGNT opened at $21.64 on Wednesday. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $23.19 and a 200-day moving average of $24.42. Cognyte Software Ltd. has a 52-week low of $19.66 and a 52-week high of $38.00.

Cognyte Software (NASDAQ:CGNT) last released its quarterly earnings results on Monday, September 20th. The medical device company reported $0.17 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.16 by $0.01. The company had revenue of $116.00 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $115.55 million. The company’s revenue was down .3% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities research analysts forecast that Cognyte Software Ltd. will post 0.08 earnings per share for the current year.

Cognyte Software Company Profile

Cognyte Software Ltd. provides security analytics software to governments and enterprises worldwide. The company's open software fuses, analyzes, and visualizes disparate data sets for security organizations. It offers investigative analytics, operational intelligence analytics, and threat intelligence analytics solutions.

