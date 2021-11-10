2,088 Shares in Emerson Electric Co. (NYSE:EMR) Bought by Arvest Bank Trust Division

Arvest Bank Trust Division bought a new position in Emerson Electric Co. (NYSE:EMR) in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor bought 2,088 shares of the industrial products company’s stock, valued at approximately $201,000.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of EMR. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans boosted its holdings in shares of Emerson Electric by 17.1% during the 1st quarter. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans now owns 175,919 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $15,872,000 after purchasing an additional 25,727 shares during the last quarter. Wagner Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Emerson Electric during the 1st quarter valued at about $25,000. Hennion & Walsh Asset Management Inc. bought a new position in shares of Emerson Electric during the 1st quarter valued at about $1,286,000. Ameriprise Financial Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Emerson Electric by 1.7% during the 1st quarter. Ameriprise Financial Inc. now owns 504,369 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $45,507,000 after purchasing an additional 8,461 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Quadrature Capital Ltd bought a new position in shares of Emerson Electric during the 1st quarter valued at about $1,042,000. 72.75% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

EMR has been the subject of several research reports. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft increased their price objective on shares of Emerson Electric from $103.00 to $111.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 14th. Cowen reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of Emerson Electric in a report on Tuesday, August 31st. Credit Suisse Group lowered their price target on shares of Emerson Electric from $107.00 to $106.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, November 4th. Morgan Stanley lowered their price target on shares of Emerson Electric from $106.00 to $102.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, October 7th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Emerson Electric from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $109.00 price target for the company in a report on Thursday, August 12th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $101.04.

Emerson Electric stock traded down $0.30 during midday trading on Wednesday, reaching $97.20. The stock had a trading volume of 10,150 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,814,491. The company has a quick ratio of 1.02, a current ratio of 1.35 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.58. Emerson Electric Co. has a 52-week low of $73.47 and a 52-week high of $105.99. The firm has a market cap of $58.11 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 25.52, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.28 and a beta of 1.52. The company has a fifty day moving average of $97.43 and a 200 day moving average of $97.44.

Emerson Electric (NYSE:EMR) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, November 3rd. The industrial products company reported $1.21 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.18 by $0.03. Emerson Electric had a net margin of 12.63% and a return on equity of 26.45%. The company had revenue of $4.90 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $5.09 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $1.10 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 7.5% on a year-over-year basis. Equities research analysts predict that Emerson Electric Co. will post 4.93 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, December 10th. Investors of record on Friday, November 12th will be given a $0.515 dividend. This is a positive change from Emerson Electric’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.51. This represents a $2.06 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.12%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, November 10th. Emerson Electric’s dividend payout ratio is 52.88%.

Emerson Electric Company Profile

Emerson Electric Co is a global technology and engineering company, which provides innovative solutions for customers in industrial, commercial and residential markets. It operates through the following business segments: Automation Solutions; Climate Technologies; and Tools and Home Products. The Automation Solutions segment offers products, integrated solutions, software and services which enable process, hybrid and discrete manufacturers to maximize production, protect personnel and the environment, reduce project costs, and optimize their energy efficiency and operating costs.

