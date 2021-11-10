2,124 Shares in Interactive Brokers Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:IBKR) Acquired by Maverick Capital Ltd.

Maverick Capital Ltd. bought a new position in shares of Interactive Brokers Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:IBKR) during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor bought 2,124 shares of the financial services provider’s stock, valued at approximately $140,000.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY increased its holdings in Interactive Brokers Group by 108,907.1% during the 2nd quarter. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY now owns 15,261 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $1,003,000 after acquiring an additional 15,247 shares during the period. Millennium Management LLC increased its holdings in Interactive Brokers Group by 182.7% during the 2nd quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 1,075,763 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $70,710,000 after acquiring an additional 695,169 shares during the period. Man Group plc increased its holdings in Interactive Brokers Group by 103.9% during the 2nd quarter. Man Group plc now owns 267,423 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $17,577,000 after acquiring an additional 136,261 shares during the period. 1832 Asset Management L.P. increased its holdings in shares of Interactive Brokers Group by 19.7% in the 2nd quarter. 1832 Asset Management L.P. now owns 1,003,972 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $66,349,000 after buying an additional 165,333 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Balyasny Asset Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Interactive Brokers Group in the 2nd quarter worth $21,795,000. 19.08% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of NASDAQ:IBKR opened at $72.99 on Wednesday. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $67.89 and its 200-day moving average price is $66.26. The firm has a market capitalization of $30.51 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 21.47 and a beta of 0.69. Interactive Brokers Group, Inc. has a one year low of $48.93 and a one year high of $80.57.

Interactive Brokers Group (NASDAQ:IBKR) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Monday, October 18th. The financial services provider reported $0.78 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.76 by $0.02. Interactive Brokers Group had a net margin of 10.95% and a return on equity of 3.13%. The firm had revenue of $464.00 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $639.15 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $0.53 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down 15.3% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, research analysts forecast that Interactive Brokers Group, Inc. will post 3.3 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, December 14th. Investors of record on Wednesday, December 1st will be issued a dividend of $0.10 per share. This represents a $0.40 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.55%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, November 30th. Interactive Brokers Group’s dividend payout ratio is currently 11.76%.

In related news, insider Thomas Aj Frank sold 16,842 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, November 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $75.64, for a total transaction of $1,273,928.88. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, Chairman Thomas Peterffy sold 20,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, August 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $63.06, for a total transaction of $1,261,200.00. Following the sale, the chairman now directly owns 6,408,211 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $404,101,785.66. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders have sold 1,120,999 shares of company stock worth $75,266,679. 11.83% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Interactive Brokers Group, Inc operates as an investment holding company, which engages in broker or dealer and proprietary trading businesses. It operates through the following segments: Electronic Brokerage and Corporate. The Electronic Brokerage segment is a direct market access broker, which serve the customers of both traditional brokers and prime brokers.

