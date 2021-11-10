$265.65 Million in Sales Expected for Associated Banc-Corp (NYSE:ASB) This Quarter

Wall Street analysts expect Associated Banc-Corp (NYSE:ASB) to report $265.65 million in sales for the current quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Four analysts have provided estimates for Associated Banc’s earnings, with the lowest sales estimate coming in at $260.10 million and the highest estimate coming in at $268.70 million. Associated Banc reported sales of $273.71 million during the same quarter last year, which indicates a negative year-over-year growth rate of 2.9%. The company is expected to announce its next quarterly earnings report on Thursday, January 20th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Associated Banc will report full-year sales of $1.06 billion for the current year, with estimates ranging from $1.05 billion to $1.07 billion. For the next fiscal year, analysts expect that the company will post sales of $1.09 billion, with estimates ranging from $1.08 billion to $1.11 billion. Zacks’ sales calculations are a mean average based on a survey of analysts that cover Associated Banc.

Associated Banc (NYSE:ASB) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, October 20th. The bank reported $0.56 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.44 by $0.12. Associated Banc had a net margin of 29.80% and a return on equity of 9.02%. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $0.24 EPS.

Several analysts recently weighed in on the stock. Royal Bank of Canada lifted their price objective on shares of Associated Banc from $23.00 to $24.00 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a research report on Friday, October 22nd. TheStreet upgraded shares of Associated Banc from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a research report on Friday, October 15th. Wells Fargo & Company cut their price objective on shares of Associated Banc from $24.00 to $23.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, October 7th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group raised their target price on shares of Associated Banc from $21.00 to $24.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, October 11th. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $23.20.

NYSE:ASB traded up $0.54 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $23.92. The stock had a trading volume of 2,373,656 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,468,880. The stock has a market capitalization of $3.59 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.39 and a beta of 1.17. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $21.70 and a 200-day simple moving average of $21.42. Associated Banc has a 52 week low of $14.65 and a 52 week high of $24.06. The company has a current ratio of 0.89, a quick ratio of 0.88 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.49.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, December 15th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, December 1st will be paid a dividend of $0.20 per share. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, November 30th. This represents a $0.80 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.34%. Associated Banc’s payout ratio is 38.10%.

In other news, Director Eileen A. Kamerick sold 4,500 shares of Associated Banc stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, August 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $20.63, for a total value of $92,835.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, Director John F. Bergstrom bought 50,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, October 26th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $23.00 per share, for a total transaction of $1,150,000.00. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. 3.25% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Several institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in ASB. BlackRock Inc. increased its position in shares of Associated Banc by 30.5% in the second quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 17,656,217 shares of the bank’s stock worth $361,600,000 after acquiring an additional 4,125,526 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp increased its position in shares of Associated Banc by 34.3% in the second quarter. State Street Corp now owns 10,756,632 shares of the bank’s stock worth $220,296,000 after acquiring an additional 2,744,322 shares in the last quarter. FMR LLC increased its position in shares of Associated Banc by 28.5% in the second quarter. FMR LLC now owns 9,654,882 shares of the bank’s stock worth $197,732,000 after acquiring an additional 2,143,265 shares in the last quarter. Northern Trust Corp increased its position in shares of Associated Banc by 70.7% in the second quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 2,165,763 shares of the bank’s stock worth $44,355,000 after acquiring an additional 896,806 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC increased its position in shares of Associated Banc by 36.1% in the second quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 2,692,395 shares of the bank’s stock worth $55,140,000 after acquiring an additional 714,552 shares in the last quarter. 79.05% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Associated Banc-Corp. operates as a bank holding company, which offers various banking and non-banking financial services to individuals and businesses through its subsidiaries. It operates through the following segments: Corporate and Commercial Specialty; Community, Consumer and Business; and Risk Management and Shared Services.

