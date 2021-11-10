2U (NASDAQ:TWOU) Issues Quarterly Earnings Results

2U (NASDAQ:TWOU) announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday. The software maker reported ($0.23) EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.58) by $0.35, MarketWatch Earnings reports. 2U had a negative return on equity of 13.52% and a negative net margin of 17.79%. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned ($0.56) EPS. 2U updated its FY 2021 guidance to EPS.

TWOU stock traded down $0.48 during midday trading on Wednesday, hitting $26.26. The stock had a trading volume of 2,937,867 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,209,708. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.96 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -11.94 and a beta of 0.87. 2U has a 52 week low of $25.88 and a 52 week high of $59.74. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $33.67 and a 200 day simple moving average of $37.61. The company has a current ratio of 3.89, a quick ratio of 3.89 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.81.

In other 2U news, insider Matthew J. Norden sold 27,250 shares of 2U stock in a transaction on Friday, September 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $36.98, for a total transaction of $1,007,705.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 73,292 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,710,338.16. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, CTO James Kenigsberg sold 55,897 shares of 2U stock in a transaction on Thursday, October 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $34.24, for a total value of $1,913,913.28. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 4.50% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Several equities research analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. Robert W. Baird lowered their price objective on shares of 2U from $66.00 to $49.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Piper Sandler lowered their price objective on shares of 2U from $54.00 to $37.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday. Barrington Research lowered their price objective on shares of 2U from $55.00 to $45.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of 2U from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Thursday, November 4th. Finally, Morgan Stanley raised their price objective on shares of 2U from $53.00 to $55.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Friday, July 30th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $48.25.

About 2U

2U, Inc engages in the provision of education technology for nonprofit colleges and universities. It operates through the following segments: Degree Program and Alternative Credential. The Degree Program segment provides technology and services to nonprofit colleges and universities to enable the online delivery of degree programs.

