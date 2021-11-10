2U (NASDAQ:TWOU) Reaches New 1-Year Low at $26.79

2U, Inc. (NASDAQ:TWOU) hit a new 52-week low during mid-day trading on Monday . The company traded as low as $26.79 and last traded at $26.94, with a volume of 26918 shares. The stock had previously closed at $27.38.

TWOU has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. Barrington Research reissued a “buy” rating and set a $65.00 price target on shares of 2U in a report on Friday, July 30th. Piper Sandler lowered their price target on shares of 2U from $54.00 to $37.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of 2U from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Thursday, November 4th. Robert W. Baird dropped their target price on shares of 2U from $66.00 to $49.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Finally, Morgan Stanley upped their price target on shares of 2U from $53.00 to $55.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Friday, July 30th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, 2U has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $52.13.

The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $33.85 and its 200-day moving average price is $37.70. The firm has a market cap of $2.00 billion, a PE ratio of -12.15 and a beta of 0.87. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.81, a current ratio of 3.89 and a quick ratio of 3.89.

2U (NASDAQ:TWOU) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Monday, November 8th. The software maker reported ($0.23) earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.58) by $0.35. 2U had a negative net margin of 17.79% and a negative return on equity of 13.52%. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned ($0.56) EPS. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that 2U, Inc. will post -1.93 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other 2U news, insider Matthew J. Norden sold 27,250 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, September 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $36.98, for a total transaction of $1,007,705.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 73,292 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,710,338.16. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, CTO James Kenigsberg sold 55,897 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, October 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $34.24, for a total transaction of $1,913,913.28. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 4.50% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of TWOU. Amundi Asset Management US Inc. lifted its holdings in 2U by 22.0% during the 1st quarter. Amundi Asset Management US Inc. now owns 527,322 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $20,159,000 after buying an additional 95,107 shares in the last quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. lifted its holdings in 2U by 5,841.6% during the 2nd quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. now owns 387,038 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $16,128,000 after buying an additional 380,524 shares in the last quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. acquired a new stake in 2U during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $1,035,000. Handelsbanken Fonder AB lifted its holdings in 2U by 4.4% during the 2nd quarter. Handelsbanken Fonder AB now owns 14,316 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $597,000 after buying an additional 600 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Heritage Wealth Management LLC lifted its holdings in 2U by 19.9% during the 2nd quarter. Heritage Wealth Management LLC now owns 4,411 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $184,000 after buying an additional 733 shares in the last quarter.

2U Company Profile (NASDAQ:TWOU)

2U, Inc engages in the provision of education technology for nonprofit colleges and universities. It operates through the following segments: Degree Program and Alternative Credential. The Degree Program segment provides technology and services to nonprofit colleges and universities to enable the online delivery of degree programs.

