$3.17 Billion in Sales Expected for Discovery, Inc. (NASDAQ:DISCA) This Quarter

Wall Street analysts predict that Discovery, Inc. (NASDAQ:DISCA) will report sales of $3.17 billion for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Eleven analysts have issued estimates for Discovery’s earnings, with the lowest sales estimate coming in at $3.07 billion and the highest estimate coming in at $3.30 billion. Discovery posted sales of $2.89 billion in the same quarter last year, which would indicate a positive year-over-year growth rate of 9.7%. The business is expected to announce its next quarterly earnings report on Monday, February 28th.

On average, analysts expect that Discovery will report full year sales of $12.18 billion for the current fiscal year, with estimates ranging from $12.05 billion to $12.34 billion. For the next fiscal year, analysts anticipate that the company will post sales of $12.60 billion, with estimates ranging from $12.20 billion to $13.03 billion. Zacks’ sales averages are a mean average based on a survey of research firms that follow Discovery.

Discovery (NASDAQ:DISCA) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, November 3rd. The company reported $0.24 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.40 by ($0.16). Discovery had a return on equity of 11.62% and a net margin of 10.42%. The firm had revenue of $3.15 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.14 billion. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $0.81 EPS. The firm’s revenue was up 23.0% on a year-over-year basis.

DISCA has been the topic of a number of research analyst reports. Sanford C. Bernstein upgraded Discovery from an “underperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and upped their target price for the stock from $28.00 to $38.44 in a report on Monday, November 1st. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft restated a “buy” rating on shares of Discovery in a research note on Sunday. Macquarie upgraded Discovery from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and upped their price target for the stock from $33.00 to $40.00 in a research note on Monday. UBS Group cut their price target on Discovery from $38.00 to $27.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, September 22nd. Finally, Barrington Research restated an “outperform” rating on shares of Discovery in a research note on Monday, November 1st. Nine research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Discovery presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $40.91.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in DISCA. Duncker Streett & Co. Inc. bought a new position in shares of Discovery during the 2nd quarter valued at $25,000. Arkadios Wealth Advisors lifted its holdings in shares of Discovery by 1,147.3% during the 2nd quarter. Arkadios Wealth Advisors now owns 923 shares of the company’s stock valued at $28,000 after buying an additional 849 shares during the period. Carolinas Wealth Consulting LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Discovery by 87.6% during the 2nd quarter. Carolinas Wealth Consulting LLC now owns 983 shares of the company’s stock valued at $30,000 after buying an additional 459 shares during the period. CENTRAL TRUST Co raised its holdings in Discovery by 242.7% in the 3rd quarter. CENTRAL TRUST Co now owns 1,275 shares of the company’s stock worth $32,000 after purchasing an additional 903 shares during the period. Finally, Sierra Capital LLC bought a new position in Discovery in the 1st quarter worth $33,000. 33.47% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of DISCA stock traded up $0.71 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $27.36. 7,760,164 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 9,963,192. Discovery has a 1 year low of $21.57 and a 1 year high of $78.14. The company’s 50 day moving average is $25.83 and its two-hundred day moving average is $29.18. The company has a current ratio of 2.00, a quick ratio of 2.00 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.11. The firm has a market cap of $13.84 billion, a PE ratio of 14.55, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.70 and a beta of 1.32.

Discovery, Inc is a media company, which engages in the provision of content across distribution platforms and digital distribution arrangements. It operates through the following segments: U.S. Networks and International Networks. The U.S. Networks segment owns and operates national television networks such as Discovery Channel, Animal Planet, and Investigation Discovery and Science.

