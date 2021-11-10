$3.33 EPS Expected for RenaissanceRe Holdings Ltd. (NYSE:RNR) This Quarter

Wall Street brokerages forecast that RenaissanceRe Holdings Ltd. (NYSE:RNR) will announce $3.33 earnings per share (EPS) for the current quarter, Zacks reports. Zero analysts have provided estimates for RenaissanceRe’s earnings, with estimates ranging from $2.36 to $4.40. RenaissanceRe posted earnings per share of ($1.59) during the same quarter last year, which indicates a positive year over year growth rate of 309.4%. The company is scheduled to announce its next earnings results on Tuesday, January 25th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that RenaissanceRe will report full-year earnings of $0.51 per share for the current fiscal year, with EPS estimates ranging from ($0.60) to $1.24. For the next financial year, analysts forecast that the business will post earnings of $16.65 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $15.19 to $18.56. Zacks’ earnings per share averages are an average based on a survey of sell-side analysts that cover RenaissanceRe.

RenaissanceRe (NYSE:RNR) last posted its earnings results on Sunday, October 24th. The insurance provider reported ($8.98) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($9.38) by $0.40. The company had revenue of $1.59 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.09 billion. RenaissanceRe had a negative net margin of 1.19% and a negative return on equity of 2.85%. During the same quarter last year, the company posted ($2.64) EPS.

RNR has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. Morgan Stanley dropped their price target on shares of RenaissanceRe from $166.00 to $158.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, October 29th. Bank of America upgraded shares of RenaissanceRe from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and increased their price objective for the company from $163.00 to $218.00 in a research note on Monday. Finally, TheStreet lowered RenaissanceRe from a “b-” rating to a “c” rating in a report on Monday, October 25th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, RenaissanceRe has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $185.86.

RenaissanceRe stock traded down $1.13 during midday trading on Wednesday, reaching $154.85. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 412,021 shares, compared to its average volume of 422,345. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $146.68 and a 200-day moving average price of $152.01. The stock has a market cap of $7.13 billion, a PE ratio of -61.21 and a beta of 0.53. The company has a current ratio of 1.40, a quick ratio of 1.40 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.19. RenaissanceRe has a 52 week low of $137.66 and a 52 week high of $185.05.

In other RenaissanceRe news, Director Henry Klehm III sold 1,300 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, November 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $154.72, for a total value of $201,136.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, EVP Ian D. Branagan bought 3,440 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, October 29th. The shares were bought at an average cost of $143.93 per share, with a total value of $495,119.20. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders have purchased 23,340 shares of company stock valued at $3,365,065. 1.30% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD boosted its stake in shares of RenaissanceRe by 241.0% during the second quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 3,237,063 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $481,739,000 after acquiring an additional 2,287,848 shares during the last quarter. Sound Shore Management Inc. CT purchased a new position in RenaissanceRe in the second quarter valued at about $91,348,000. JPMorgan Chase & Co. grew its holdings in RenaissanceRe by 291.8% during the 2nd quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 756,602 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $112,598,000 after acquiring an additional 563,488 shares in the last quarter. Cooke & Bieler LP increased its holdings in shares of RenaissanceRe by 74.2% in the 2nd quarter. Cooke & Bieler LP now owns 775,700 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $115,440,000 after acquiring an additional 330,344 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Moors & Cabot Inc. acquired a new stake in RenaissanceRe during the third quarter worth about $8,104,000. 95.34% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

RenaissanceRe Company Profile

RenaissanceRe Holdings Ltd. engages in the provision of reinsurance and insurance services. It operates through the following segments: Property, Casualty and Specialty, and Other. The Property segment comprises of catastrophe, and other property reinsurance and insurance. The Casualty and Specialty segment deals with casualty and specialty reinsurance and insurance.

