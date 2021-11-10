$3.54 Billion in Sales Expected for Illinois Tool Works Inc. (NYSE:ITW) This Quarter

Equities research analysts predict that Illinois Tool Works Inc. (NYSE:ITW) will report $3.54 billion in sales for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Five analysts have provided estimates for Illinois Tool Works’ earnings, with the highest sales estimate coming in at $3.58 billion and the lowest estimate coming in at $3.46 billion. Illinois Tool Works reported sales of $3.48 billion during the same quarter last year, which would suggest a positive year-over-year growth rate of 1.7%. The business is expected to issue its next earnings results on Friday, February 4th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Illinois Tool Works will report full year sales of $14.31 billion for the current year, with estimates ranging from $14.23 billion to $14.36 billion. For the next fiscal year, analysts forecast that the business will post sales of $15.29 billion, with estimates ranging from $15.01 billion to $15.97 billion. Zacks’ sales averages are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side research analysts that that provide coverage for Illinois Tool Works.

Illinois Tool Works (NYSE:ITW) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, October 28th. The industrial products company reported $2.02 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $2.01 by $0.01. Illinois Tool Works had a return on equity of 78.53% and a net margin of 19.14%. The business had revenue of $3.56 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.56 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $1.83 EPS. The business’s revenue was up 7.5% compared to the same quarter last year.

Several equities research analysts recently issued reports on the company. Citigroup increased their price objective on Illinois Tool Works from $252.00 to $256.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Monday, August 2nd. Morgan Stanley increased their price objective on Illinois Tool Works from $198.00 to $206.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a report on Friday, October 29th. Barclays lowered their target price on Illinois Tool Works from $217.00 to $212.00 and set an “underweight” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, October 29th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lowered their target price on Illinois Tool Works from $237.00 to $231.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, October 29th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research lowered Illinois Tool Works from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $239.00 price objective on the stock. in a report on Monday, November 1st. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have given a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $232.80.

Several large investors have recently modified their holdings of ITW. Leisure Capital Management grew its holdings in Illinois Tool Works by 0.7% in the second quarter. Leisure Capital Management now owns 5,987 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $1,338,000 after purchasing an additional 44 shares during the period. Clearstead Advisors LLC grew its stake in Illinois Tool Works by 0.4% during the second quarter. Clearstead Advisors LLC now owns 12,108 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $2,707,000 after acquiring an additional 45 shares in the last quarter. Exeter Financial LLC grew its stake in shares of Illinois Tool Works by 0.5% in the 3rd quarter. Exeter Financial LLC now owns 8,820 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $1,822,000 after buying an additional 45 shares in the last quarter. WBH Advisory Inc. grew its stake in shares of Illinois Tool Works by 2.2% in the 3rd quarter. WBH Advisory Inc. now owns 2,115 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $437,000 after buying an additional 45 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Valeo Financial Advisors LLC boosted its stake in shares of Illinois Tool Works by 4.9% during the 3rd quarter. Valeo Financial Advisors LLC now owns 970 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $201,000 after purchasing an additional 45 shares during the period. 77.57% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

ITW stock traded down $0.11 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $234.71. 645,231 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 978,621. Illinois Tool Works has a one year low of $192.89 and a one year high of $242.07. The company has a market cap of $73.67 billion, a P/E ratio of 27.29, a P/E/G ratio of 2.57 and a beta of 1.11. The company has a current ratio of 2.20, a quick ratio of 1.69 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.00. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $221.00 and a 200 day simple moving average of $226.80.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, January 14th. Investors of record on Friday, December 31st will be given a $1.22 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, December 30th. This represents a $4.88 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.08%. Illinois Tool Works’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 56.74%.

Illinois Tool Works Company Profile

Illinois Tool Works, Inc engages in the manufacture of industrial products and equipment. It operates through the following segments: Automotive OEM, Test & Measurement and Electronics, Food Equipment, Polymers & Fluids, Welding, Construction Products, and Specialty Products. The Automotive OEM segment produces components and fasteners for automotive-related applications.

