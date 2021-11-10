$3.62 Billion in Sales Expected for V.F. Co. (NYSE:VFC) This Quarter

Wall Street brokerages expect that V.F. Co. (NYSE:VFC) will report $3.62 billion in sales for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Six analysts have provided estimates for V.F.’s earnings. The highest sales estimate is $3.66 billion and the lowest is $3.60 billion. V.F. posted sales of $2.97 billion during the same quarter last year, which suggests a positive year over year growth rate of 21.9%. The company is expected to report its next earnings results on Wednesday, January 26th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that V.F. will report full-year sales of $11.99 billion for the current fiscal year, with estimates ranging from $11.91 billion to $12.04 billion. For the next year, analysts anticipate that the company will report sales of $13.03 billion, with estimates ranging from $12.93 billion to $13.14 billion. Zacks’ sales calculations are an average based on a survey of sell-side research firms that follow V.F..

Get V.F. alerts:

V.F. (NYSE:VFC) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, October 21st. The textile maker reported $1.11 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.15 by ($0.04). The business had revenue of $3.20 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.49 billion. V.F. had a net margin of 11.19% and a return on equity of 31.08%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 22.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $0.67 EPS.

Several research analysts recently commented on VFC shares. TheStreet upgraded shares of V.F. from a “c” rating to a “b-” rating in a report on Friday, July 30th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. dropped their target price on shares of V.F. from $106.00 to $90.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, September 22nd. Barclays lifted their target price on shares of V.F. from $92.00 to $98.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, August 2nd. Wells Fargo & Company dropped their target price on shares of V.F. from $95.00 to $90.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, October 15th. Finally, Wedbush started coverage on shares of V.F. in a report on Monday, October 4th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $72.00 target price on the stock. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and twelve have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, V.F. has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $90.71.

Shares of V.F. stock traded down $0.02 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $75.16. 27,599 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 2,589,432. The company has a market cap of $29.52 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 24.17, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.83 and a beta of 1.42. V.F. has a 52 week low of $65.34 and a 52 week high of $90.79. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.30, a quick ratio of 1.04 and a current ratio of 1.47. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $71.17 and its 200 day simple moving average is $77.90.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, December 20th. Shareholders of record on Friday, December 10th will be given a $0.50 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, December 9th. This is a positive change from V.F.’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.49. This represents a $2.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.66%. V.F.’s payout ratio is 63.02%.

A number of large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in VFC. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its stake in shares of V.F. by 3.7% in the second quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 28,220,855 shares of the textile maker’s stock worth $2,315,240,000 after acquiring an additional 995,982 shares during the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. raised its stake in shares of V.F. by 10.2% in the second quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 25,119,360 shares of the textile maker’s stock worth $2,060,791,000 after acquiring an additional 2,333,388 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp raised its stake in shares of V.F. by 3.9% in the second quarter. State Street Corp now owns 16,252,368 shares of the textile maker’s stock worth $1,333,344,000 after acquiring an additional 605,163 shares during the last quarter. Parnassus Investments CA raised its stake in shares of V.F. by 24.0% in the second quarter. Parnassus Investments CA now owns 12,460,177 shares of the textile maker’s stock worth $1,022,233,000 after acquiring an additional 2,412,380 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Capital International Investors raised its stake in shares of V.F. by 12.0% during the second quarter. Capital International Investors now owns 9,042,656 shares of the textile maker’s stock worth $741,842,000 after buying an additional 965,353 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 92.17% of the company’s stock.

About V.F.

VF Corp. designs, produces, procures, markets and distributes lifestyle apparel, footwear and related products. It operates through the following segments: Outdoor, Active, and Work. The Outdoor segment refers to authentic outdoor-based lifestyle brands including performance-based apparel, footwear, equipment, backpacks, luggage and accessories.

Featured Story: What is the S&P/TSX Index?

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on V.F. (VFC)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for V.F. Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for V.F. and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.