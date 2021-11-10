33,500 Shares in Barnes Group Inc. (NYSE:B) Purchased by Denali Advisors LLC

Denali Advisors LLC bought a new position in Barnes Group Inc. (NYSE:B) during the second quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm bought 33,500 shares of the industrial products company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,717,000.

Several other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio raised its position in Barnes Group by 7.0% during the second quarter. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio now owns 3,160 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $162,000 after purchasing an additional 208 shares during the period. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC raised its position in Barnes Group by 2.2% during the second quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC now owns 10,646 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $545,000 after purchasing an additional 228 shares during the period. Eaton Vance Management raised its position in Barnes Group by 1.8% during the first quarter. Eaton Vance Management now owns 16,686 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $827,000 after purchasing an additional 295 shares during the period. Advisor Partners LLC raised its position in Barnes Group by 8.9% during the first quarter. Advisor Partners LLC now owns 4,357 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $216,000 after purchasing an additional 356 shares during the period. Finally, Profund Advisors LLC raised its position in Barnes Group by 5.9% during the second quarter. Profund Advisors LLC now owns 6,376 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $328,000 after purchasing an additional 356 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 89.87% of the company’s stock.

In other news, SVP Dawn N. Edwards sold 6,300 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, August 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $50.00, for a total transaction of $315,000.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. 8.21% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Barnes Group stock traded down $0.62 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, reaching $43.99. 230,359 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 159,027. The business has a fifty day moving average of $43.72 and a 200 day moving average of $48.43. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.45, a quick ratio of 1.41 and a current ratio of 2.19. The firm has a market cap of $2.23 billion, a P/E ratio of 25.64, a PEG ratio of 2.37 and a beta of 1.24. Barnes Group Inc. has a 12-month low of $39.84 and a 12-month high of $57.64.

Barnes Group (NYSE:B) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, October 28th. The industrial products company reported $0.55 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.50 by $0.05. The company had revenue of $325.10 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $322.14 million. Barnes Group had a return on equity of 6.41% and a net margin of 7.23%. Barnes Group’s revenue was up 20.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $0.30 earnings per share. Sell-side analysts predict that Barnes Group Inc. will post 1.88 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, December 10th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, November 23rd will be issued a dividend of $0.16 per share. The ex-dividend date is Monday, November 22nd. This represents a $0.64 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.45%. Barnes Group’s dividend payout ratio is currently 36.36%.

A number of equities research analysts have issued reports on B shares. Truist decreased their price objective on Barnes Group from $50.00 to $45.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, October 15th. Truist Securities cut their target price on Barnes Group from $50.00 to $45.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, October 15th. Finally, Oppenheimer cut their target price on Barnes Group from $60.00 to $55.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, November 1st. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $51.29.

Barnes Group Profile

Barnes Group, Inc engages in the provision of engineered products, industrial technologies, and solutions, serving a wide range of end markets and customers. It operates through the Industrial and Aerospace segments. The Industrial segment includes molding solutions; force and motion control; and automation and engineered components business units.

