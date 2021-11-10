360 DigiTech, Inc. (NASDAQ:QFIN) Holdings Increased by Northern Trust Corp

Northern Trust Corp grew its stake in shares of 360 DigiTech, Inc. (NASDAQ:QFIN) by 247.7% during the second quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 364,758 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 259,860 shares during the quarter. Northern Trust Corp owned about 0.24% of 360 DigiTech worth $15,262,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in QFIN. Morgan Stanley raised its position in shares of 360 DigiTech by 1,348.5% during the 1st quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 8,515,286 shares of the company’s stock worth $221,482,000 after buying an additional 7,927,412 shares in the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. raised its position in shares of 360 DigiTech by 142.1% during the 2nd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 3,494,224 shares of the company’s stock worth $146,198,000 after buying an additional 2,050,675 shares in the last quarter. Krane Funds Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of 360 DigiTech during the 2nd quarter worth about $48,192,000. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its position in shares of 360 DigiTech by 25.0% during the 2nd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 4,742,963 shares of the company’s stock worth $198,446,000 after buying an additional 947,728 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Voloridge Investment Management LLC raised its position in shares of 360 DigiTech by 1,950.7% during the 1st quarter. Voloridge Investment Management LLC now owns 891,461 shares of the company’s stock worth $23,187,000 after buying an additional 847,991 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 48.85% of the company’s stock.

Get 360 DigiTech alerts:

A number of research firms recently commented on QFIN. Citigroup dropped their target price on shares of 360 DigiTech from $43.67 to $24.99 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, August 23rd. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of 360 DigiTech from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, August 17th. TheStreet downgraded shares of 360 DigiTech from a “b-” rating to a “c” rating in a report on Monday, July 19th. Finally, CLSA dropped their target price on shares of 360 DigiTech from $39.00 to $27.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, August 2nd. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, 360 DigiTech has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $34.60.

360 DigiTech stock opened at $22.63 on Wednesday. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $21.76 and its 200-day simple moving average is $26.14. The company has a market cap of $3.44 billion, a P/E ratio of 4.42 and a beta of 0.59. 360 DigiTech, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $10.34 and a fifty-two week high of $45.00.

360 DigiTech (NASDAQ:QFIN) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, August 18th. The company reported $10.03 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $7.52 by $2.51. The business had revenue of $619.76 million for the quarter. 360 DigiTech had a net margin of 36.45% and a return on equity of 51.83%. As a group, research analysts predict that 360 DigiTech, Inc. will post 5.21 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

360 DigiTech Profile

360 DigiTech, Inc is a holding company, which engages in the provision of digital consumer finance platform. It provides tailored online consumer finance products to prime, underserved borrowers funded primarily by its funding partners. The company proprietary technology platform supports full transaction lifecycle from credit application through settlement.

See Also: Quantitative Easing

Receive News & Ratings for 360 DigiTech Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for 360 DigiTech and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.