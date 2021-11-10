3M (NYSE:MMM) Shares Bought by Pantheon Investment Group LLC

Pantheon Investment Group LLC grew its stake in shares of 3M (NYSE:MMM) by 131.2% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 4,666 shares of the conglomerate’s stock after purchasing an additional 2,648 shares during the quarter. Pantheon Investment Group LLC’s holdings in 3M were worth $927,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of MMM. Amundi acquired a new position in shares of 3M during the second quarter worth about $329,919,000. Franklin Resources Inc. lifted its stake in shares of 3M by 220.3% during the second quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. now owns 1,463,699 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $290,735,000 after purchasing an additional 1,006,656 shares in the last quarter. Amundi Asset Management US Inc. lifted its stake in shares of 3M by 94.3% during the first quarter. Amundi Asset Management US Inc. now owns 1,787,435 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $344,404,000 after purchasing an additional 867,458 shares in the last quarter. Morgan Stanley lifted its stake in shares of 3M by 16.4% during the second quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 5,903,837 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $1,172,678,000 after purchasing an additional 832,796 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. lifted its stake in shares of 3M by 8.6% in the second quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 9,469,452 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $1,880,917,000 after acquiring an additional 750,128 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 66.73% of the company’s stock.

Several research analysts recently commented on MMM shares. Argus boosted their price target on 3M from $220.00 to $225.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 28th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Wells Fargo & Company boosted their price objective on 3M from $179.00 to $180.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 27th. Zacks Investment Research raised 3M from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $208.00 price objective for the company in a report on Friday, August 6th. Barclays lowered their price objective on 3M from $185.00 to $182.00 and set an “underweight” rating for the company in a report on Monday, October 4th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada lowered their target price on 3M from $203.00 to $201.00 and set a “sector perform” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, October 27th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, 3M has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $195.08.

Shares of NYSE MMM traded up $0.90 during midday trading on Wednesday, hitting $182.23. 23,448 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,441,385. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.11, a current ratio of 1.70 and a quick ratio of 1.19. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $181.82 and its 200-day moving average price is $193.30. The firm has a market cap of $105.45 billion, a P/E ratio of 17.79, a PEG ratio of 1.94 and a beta of 0.96. 3M has a twelve month low of $163.38 and a twelve month high of $208.95.

3M (NYSE:MMM) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Monday, October 25th. The conglomerate reported $2.45 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $2.21 by $0.24. The business had revenue of $8.94 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $8.67 billion. 3M had a return on equity of 42.80% and a net margin of 16.90%. The business’s revenue was up 7.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $2.43 earnings per share. On average, analysts expect that 3M will post 9.87 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Sunday, December 12th. Stockholders of record on Friday, November 19th will be given a dividend of $1.48 per share. This represents a $5.92 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.25%. 3M’s dividend payout ratio is presently 58.10%.

3M Company Profile

3M Co is a technology company, which manufactures industrial, safety and consumer products. It operates through the following segments: Safety and Industrial, Transportation and Electronics, Health Care, and Consumer. The Safety and Industrial segment consists of personal safety, industrial adhesives and tapes, abrasives, closure and masking systems, electrical markets, automotive aftermarket, and roofing granules.

