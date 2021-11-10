$443.53 Million in Sales Expected for REGENXBIO Inc. (NASDAQ:RGNX) This Quarter

Analysts expect REGENXBIO Inc. (NASDAQ:RGNX) to announce $443.53 million in sales for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Two analysts have issued estimates for REGENXBIO’s earnings, with the highest sales estimate coming in at $495.60 million and the lowest estimate coming in at $391.45 million. REGENXBIO reported sales of $21.45 million during the same quarter last year, which would suggest a positive year-over-year growth rate of 1,967.7%. The firm is expected to report its next quarterly earnings report on Monday, March 7th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that REGENXBIO will report full-year sales of $435.13 million for the current financial year, with estimates ranging from $222.69 million to $567.30 million. For the next financial year, analysts expect that the firm will report sales of $178.79 million, with estimates ranging from $102.47 million to $240.70 million. Zacks’ sales averages are a mean average based on a survey of research analysts that cover REGENXBIO.

REGENXBIO (NASDAQ:RGNX) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, November 2nd. The biotechnology company reported ($1.37) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.87) by ($0.50). REGENXBIO had a negative net margin of 228.08% and a negative return on equity of 44.70%. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $0.23 earnings per share.

Several research analysts have recently issued reports on RGNX shares. Chardan Capital reduced their target price on shares of REGENXBIO from $100.00 to $90.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, November 3rd. Roth Capital raised their target price on shares of REGENXBIO from $15.00 to $17.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, October 25th. Barclays raised their target price on shares of REGENXBIO from $79.00 to $82.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, September 14th. Royal Bank of Canada raised their target price on shares of REGENXBIO from $50.00 to $55.00 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, September 14th. Finally, SVB Leerink reduced their price objective on shares of REGENXBIO from $44.00 to $43.00 and set a “market perform” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, November 3rd. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, five have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $56.22.

In other news, Director Allan M. Fox sold 48,233 shares of REGENXBIO stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, September 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $45.04, for a total value of $2,172,414.32. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, CEO Kenneth T. Mills sold 1,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, November 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $40.00, for a total transaction of $60,000.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders sold 51,233 shares of company stock worth $2,295,699. Insiders own 12.40% of the company’s stock.

Several large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in RGNX. Koshinski Asset Management Inc. acquired a new position in shares of REGENXBIO in the third quarter valued at $25,000. Tarbox Family Office Inc. increased its holdings in shares of REGENXBIO by 5,163.2% in the second quarter. Tarbox Family Office Inc. now owns 1,000 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $39,000 after purchasing an additional 981 shares during the last quarter. Cutler Group LP increased its holdings in shares of REGENXBIO by 29.3% in the second quarter. Cutler Group LP now owns 1,422 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $55,000 after purchasing an additional 322 shares during the last quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc. increased its holdings in shares of REGENXBIO by 1,558.6% in the third quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc. now owns 1,443 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $60,000 after purchasing an additional 1,356 shares during the last quarter. Finally, PNC Financial Services Group Inc. increased its holdings in shares of REGENXBIO by 92.6% in the second quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 2,457 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $95,000 after purchasing an additional 1,181 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 78.15% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ RGNX traded down $0.81 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $37.33. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 297,080 shares, compared to its average volume of 411,107. The stock has a market cap of $1.60 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -7.22, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 6.68 and a beta of 0.97. REGENXBIO has a one year low of $27.02 and a one year high of $50.26. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $37.60 and its 200-day simple moving average is $35.99.

REGENXBIO Company Profile

REGENXBIO, Inc is a clinical-stage biotechnology company, which engages in the development, commercialization, and licensing of recombinant adeno-associated virus gene therapy. Its product candidates include NAV Technology Platform, which consists of exclusive rights to novel adeno-associated viral vectors; and therapeutic programs such as RGX-314, RGX-202, RGX-121, RGX-111, RGX-181, and RGX-381.

