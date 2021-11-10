$448.76 Million in Sales Expected for Quaker Chemical Co. (NYSE:KWR) This Quarter

Equities analysts expect that Quaker Chemical Co. (NYSE:KWR) will post $448.76 million in sales for the current quarter, Zacks reports. Two analysts have made estimates for Quaker Chemical’s earnings. The highest sales estimate is $449.10 million and the lowest is $448.42 million. Quaker Chemical reported sales of $385.85 million during the same quarter last year, which indicates a positive year-over-year growth rate of 16.3%. The firm is expected to issue its next earnings report on Thursday, February 24th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Quaker Chemical will report full year sales of $1.76 billion for the current year. For the next fiscal year, analysts expect that the company will post sales of $1.89 billion, with estimates ranging from $1.85 billion to $1.94 billion. Zacks’ sales calculations are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side research firms that that provide coverage for Quaker Chemical.

Quaker Chemical (NYSE:KWR) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 4th. The specialty chemicals company reported $1.63 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.56 by $0.07. Quaker Chemical had a return on equity of 9.54% and a net margin of 8.92%. The company had revenue of $449.10 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $419.68 million. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $1.56 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was up 22.3% on a year-over-year basis.

Several equities research analysts have recently weighed in on the company. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Quaker Chemical from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 13th. Seaport Res Ptn reiterated a “neutral” rating on shares of Quaker Chemical in a report on Tuesday, October 19th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, Quaker Chemical has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $284.50.

Several institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of KWR. Renaissance Technologies LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Quaker Chemical in the 1st quarter worth $5,460,000. SG Americas Securities LLC lifted its position in Quaker Chemical by 433.1% during the 1st quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC now owns 2,239 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $546,000 after acquiring an additional 1,819 shares during the period. Credit Suisse AG lifted its position in Quaker Chemical by 6.6% during the 1st quarter. Credit Suisse AG now owns 10,443 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $2,546,000 after acquiring an additional 644 shares during the period. TD Asset Management Inc. lifted its position in Quaker Chemical by 2.6% during the 1st quarter. TD Asset Management Inc. now owns 12,491 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $3,045,000 after acquiring an additional 318 shares during the period. Finally, Dimensional Fund Advisors LP lifted its position in Quaker Chemical by 61.0% during the 1st quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 36,321 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $8,853,000 after acquiring an additional 13,757 shares during the period. 77.26% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

KWR stock traded up $2.86 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $274.12. 29 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 61,739. Quaker Chemical has a 52-week low of $223.19 and a 52-week high of $301.99. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.61, a quick ratio of 1.56 and a current ratio of 2.18. The business has a 50 day moving average of $246.74 and a 200-day moving average of $242.95. The firm has a market capitalization of $4.90 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 31.99 and a beta of 1.47.

Quaker Chemical Corp. is engaged in the business of developing, producing and marketing formulated chemical specialty products. It operates through the following geographical segments: Americas, Europe, Middle East and Africa, Asia Pacific, and Global Specialty Businesses. Its products include can making lubricants, cleaners, coatings, cold rolling oils, corrosion preventives, die casting lubricants, dust suppressants, greases, ground control agents, hot rolling oils, hydraulic fluids, industrial lubricants, longwall fluids, metal forming fluids, metal removal fluids, pickle oils, surface treatments, temper fluids, and tin plating.

