48,500 Shares in Big Lots, Inc. (NYSE:BIG) Acquired by Denali Advisors LLC

Denali Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Big Lots, Inc. (NYSE:BIG) during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor acquired 48,500 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,201,000. Denali Advisors LLC owned about 0.14% of Big Lots as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. FMR LLC increased its holdings in Big Lots by 1.0% in the second quarter. FMR LLC now owns 2,051,619 shares of the company’s stock worth $135,427,000 after buying an additional 20,476 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp increased its holdings in Big Lots by 0.5% in the second quarter. State Street Corp now owns 1,252,893 shares of the company’s stock worth $82,703,000 after buying an additional 6,647 shares during the last quarter. Morgan Stanley increased its holdings in Big Lots by 137.7% in the second quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 588,818 shares of the company’s stock worth $38,867,000 after buying an additional 341,116 shares during the last quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. increased its holdings in Big Lots by 0.8% in the second quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 323,955 shares of the company’s stock worth $21,385,000 after buying an additional 2,482 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Bank of Montreal Can increased its holdings in Big Lots by 123.8% in the second quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 312,404 shares of the company’s stock worth $20,468,000 after buying an additional 172,824 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 99.79% of the company’s stock.

Several equities analysts have commented on BIG shares. Piper Sandler downgraded Big Lots from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and lowered their price target for the company from $60.00 to $50.00 in a report on Tuesday, September 21st. The Goldman Sachs Group lowered their price target on Big Lots from $66.00 to $58.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, August 30th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lowered their price target on Big Lots from $63.00 to $53.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, August 30th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered their price target on Big Lots from $71.00 to $54.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, September 7th. Finally, Bank of America lowered their price target on Big Lots from $50.00 to $45.00 and set an “underperform” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, August 30th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $55.33.

Shares of Big Lots stock traded down $1.26 during midday trading on Wednesday, hitting $48.26. The company had a trading volume of 2,364 shares, compared to its average volume of 693,069. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $46.69 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $57.16. The stock has a market cap of $1.57 billion, a PE ratio of 7.01, a P/E/G ratio of 0.79 and a beta of 2.23. Big Lots, Inc. has a 1-year low of $41.76 and a 1-year high of $73.23.

Big Lots (NYSE:BIG) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 26th. The company reported $1.09 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.12 by ($0.03). The company had revenue of $1.46 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.48 billion. Big Lots had a return on equity of 21.00% and a net margin of 4.20%. The company’s revenue was down 11.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $2.75 EPS. Equities analysts predict that Big Lots, Inc. will post 6.03 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, September 24th. Investors of record on Friday, September 10th were given a $0.30 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, September 9th. This represents a $1.20 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.49%. Big Lots’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 17.00%.

Big Lots declared that its Board of Directors has approved a stock repurchase program on Friday, August 27th that permits the company to repurchase $500.00 million in shares. This repurchase authorization permits the company to purchase up to 29.8% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares repurchase programs are typically an indication that the company’s board of directors believes its shares are undervalued.

About Big Lots

Big Lots, Inc engages in the operation of retail stores. It operates through the Discount Retailing segment which includes merchandising categories such as furniture, seasonal, soft home, food, consumables, hard home, and electronics, toys, and accessories. The company was founded by Sol A. Shenk in 1967 and is headquartered in Columbus, OH.

