63,163 Shares in iShares Core U.S. REIT ETF (NYSEARCA:USRT) Purchased by Veracity Capital LLC

Veracity Capital LLC purchased a new position in iShares Core U.S. REIT ETF (NYSEARCA:USRT) in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm purchased 63,163 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,685,000. iShares Core U.S. REIT ETF makes up 0.9% of Veracity Capital LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 24th largest position. Veracity Capital LLC owned approximately 0.17% of iShares Core U.S. REIT ETF as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in USRT. Victory Capital Management Inc. purchased a new position in shares of iShares Core U.S. REIT ETF during the second quarter valued at approximately $13,836,000. MBE Wealth Management LLC boosted its position in shares of iShares Core U.S. REIT ETF by 1,240.9% during the second quarter. MBE Wealth Management LLC now owns 167,826 shares of the company’s stock valued at $9,791,000 after buying an additional 155,310 shares during the period. Fund Evaluation Group LLC purchased a new position in shares of iShares Core U.S. REIT ETF during the second quarter valued at approximately $9,047,000. New York State Common Retirement Fund purchased a new position in shares of iShares Core U.S. REIT ETF during the second quarter valued at approximately $7,875,000. Finally, Procyon Private Wealth Partners LLC purchased a new position in shares of iShares Core U.S. REIT ETF during the second quarter valued at approximately $6,071,000.

Shares of iShares Core U.S. REIT ETF stock traded up $0.18 on Wednesday, hitting $64.38. 995 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 183,325. The company has a 50 day moving average of $61.45. iShares Core U.S. REIT ETF has a 52 week low of $46.28 and a 52 week high of $64.92.

