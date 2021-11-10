68,808 Shares in Vimeo, Inc. (OTCMKTS:VMEOV) Acquired by AQR Capital Management LLC

AQR Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Vimeo, Inc. (OTCMKTS:VMEOV) in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund acquired 68,808 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,372,000.

Several other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of VMEOV. Yakira Capital Management Inc. acquired a new position in Vimeo in the 2nd quarter valued at $1,458,000. State of Alaska Department of Revenue acquired a new position in Vimeo in the 2nd quarter valued at $1,435,000. Neuberger Berman Group LLC acquired a new position in Vimeo in the 2nd quarter valued at $18,632,000. Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund acquired a new position in Vimeo in the 2nd quarter valued at $591,000. Finally, Phoenician Capital LLC acquired a new position in Vimeo in the 2nd quarter valued at $5,966,000.

Get Vimeo alerts:

Shares of OTCMKTS VMEOV opened at $52.08 on Wednesday. Vimeo, Inc. has a 52-week low of $52.08 and a 52-week high of $58.00. The company’s fifty day moving average is $52.08.

Vimeo, Inc owns and operates an online video platform for users to upload, share, and watch videos. The company's platform provides video player, collaboration, marketing, live streaming, analystics, hosting, and management solutions. It also provides Vimeo On Demand, an open self-distribution service that enables users to sell their works directly to their audiences and retain a share of the revenue after transaction costs; and Vimeo Create, a suite of tools for making social videos.

Recommended Story: What is a Tariff?

Receive News & Ratings for Vimeo Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Vimeo and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.