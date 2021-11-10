88mph Price Tops $63.13 on Major Exchanges (MPH)

88mph (CURRENCY:MPH) traded 10.8% lower against the US dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 17:00 PM ET on November 10th. In the last week, 88mph has traded 5.5% lower against the US dollar. 88mph has a market capitalization of $24.48 million and approximately $430,297.00 worth of 88mph was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One 88mph coin can now be bought for approximately $63.13 or 0.00097268 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Chainlink (LINK) traded 0.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $34.23 or 0.00052743 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded up 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $2.00 or 0.00003275 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001541 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded 9.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.63 or 0.00002516 BTC.

Axie Infinity (AXS) traded 8.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $138.07 or 0.00212740 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded 8.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.33 or 0.00000506 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded 5.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $59.17 or 0.00091163 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded 11.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $7.08 or 0.00010908 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded 21% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded 19.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

88mph Profile

88mph is a coin. 88mph’s total supply is 402,380 coins and its circulating supply is 387,832 coins. 88mph’s official Twitter account is @88mphapp and its Facebook page is accessible here . 88mph’s official message board is medium.com/88mphapp . 88mph’s official website is 88mph.app

88mph Coin Trading

It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as 88mph directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire 88mph should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, Changelly or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase 88mph using one of the exchanges listed above.

