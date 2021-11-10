$91.36 Million in Sales Expected for Goldman Sachs BDC, Inc. (NYSE:GSBD) This Quarter

Brokerages predict that Goldman Sachs BDC, Inc. (NYSE:GSBD) will report $91.36 million in sales for the current quarter, according to Zacks. Two analysts have made estimates for Goldman Sachs BDC’s earnings, with the highest sales estimate coming in at $95.67 million and the lowest estimate coming in at $87.04 million. Goldman Sachs BDC posted sales of $78.90 million during the same quarter last year, which suggests a positive year over year growth rate of 15.8%. The firm is expected to issue its next quarterly earnings report on Thursday, February 24th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Goldman Sachs BDC will report full year sales of $348.42 million for the current fiscal year, with estimates ranging from $337.95 million to $358.88 million. For the next year, analysts anticipate that the company will report sales of $373.76 million, with estimates ranging from $365.25 million to $382.26 million. Zacks’ sales averages are a mean average based on a survey of analysts that that provide coverage for Goldman Sachs BDC.

Goldman Sachs BDC (NYSE:GSBD) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 4th. The financial services provider reported $0.48 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, hitting analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.48. Goldman Sachs BDC had a return on equity of 13.20% and a net margin of 70.76%. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $0.45 EPS.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research downgraded Goldman Sachs BDC from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Monday, October 11th.

Shares of GSBD traded down $0.03 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $19.00. 5,123 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 440,615. Goldman Sachs BDC has a 52 week low of $16.35 and a 52 week high of $20.65. The company has a current ratio of 2.70, a quick ratio of 2.70 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.00. The company’s 50 day moving average is $18.90 and its two-hundred day moving average is $19.30. The company has a market capitalization of $1.93 billion, a P/E ratio of 7.77 and a beta of 1.43.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, January 27th. Investors of record on Friday, December 31st will be given a dividend of $0.45 per share. This represents a $1.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 9.47%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, December 30th. Goldman Sachs BDC’s payout ratio is currently 73.47%.

Hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Anfield Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in Goldman Sachs BDC during the second quarter valued at about $43,000. FinTrust Capital Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Goldman Sachs BDC in the second quarter worth about $43,000. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. boosted its holdings in Goldman Sachs BDC by 197.4% in the second quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 2,974 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $58,000 after acquiring an additional 1,974 shares in the last quarter. Midwest Professional Planners LTD. acquired a new stake in Goldman Sachs BDC in the second quarter worth about $77,000. Finally, Spire Wealth Management boosted its holdings in Goldman Sachs BDC by 57.1% in the third quarter. Spire Wealth Management now owns 5,413 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $99,000 after acquiring an additional 1,968 shares in the last quarter. 22.78% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

About Goldman Sachs BDC

Goldman Sachs BDC, Inc invests in middle market companies located in the US. The fund targets companies operating in the fields software, health technology information technology, commercial services and textiles with an investment size of $25 to $75 million and an EBITDA of $5 to $75 million. It provides financing in the form of senior secured debt, unitranche debt, junior secured, mezzanine debt and equity for acquisitions, refinancing, growth, LBOs, dividend recapitalization and restructuring transactions.

