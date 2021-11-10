94,602 Shares in Liberty TripAdvisor Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:LTRPA) Purchased by Boothbay Fund Management LLC

Boothbay Fund Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Liberty TripAdvisor Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:LTRPA) during the 2nd quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The fund acquired 94,602 shares of the technology company’s stock, valued at approximately $385,000.

Other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Squarepoint Ops LLC raised its holdings in shares of Liberty TripAdvisor by 24.3% during the second quarter. Squarepoint Ops LLC now owns 52,897 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $215,000 after purchasing an additional 10,346 shares during the period. AQR Capital Management LLC bought a new position in Liberty TripAdvisor in the second quarter worth about $165,000. Amalgamated Bank acquired a new position in Liberty TripAdvisor in the second quarter valued at approximately $53,000. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC grew its holdings in shares of Liberty TripAdvisor by 67.5% during the second quarter. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC now owns 94,721 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $386,000 after purchasing an additional 38,186 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Diametric Capital LP raised its position in shares of Liberty TripAdvisor by 104.8% during the 2nd quarter. Diametric Capital LP now owns 437,156 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $1,779,000 after purchasing an additional 223,685 shares during the period. 72.67% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Get Liberty TripAdvisor alerts:

NASDAQ:LTRPA opened at $3.11 on Wednesday. The firm has a market cap of $234.82 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -0.48 and a beta of 2.48. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $3.48. The company has a quick ratio of 2.36, a current ratio of 2.36 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.58. Liberty TripAdvisor Holdings, Inc. has a 12-month low of $2.34 and a 12-month high of $7.74.

Liberty TripAdvisor Holdings, Inc engages in online advertising and commerce business through its subsidiaries. It operates through Hotels, Media & Platform; and Experiences & Dining segments. The Hotels, Media & Platform segment includes all Tripadvisor-related brand advertising expenses (primarily television advertising) and technical infrastructure and other costs supporting the Tripadvisor platform.

Featured Story: The primary rules of Elliott Wave theory

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding LTRPA? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Liberty TripAdvisor Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:LTRPA).

Receive News & Ratings for Liberty TripAdvisor Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Liberty TripAdvisor and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.