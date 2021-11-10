AB Science (OTCMKTS:ABSCF) Shares Down 4.9%

AB Science S.A. (OTCMKTS:ABSCF) shares fell 4.9% during trading on Monday . The stock traded as low as $14.65 and last traded at $14.65. 100 shares traded hands during trading, a decline of 90% from the average session volume of 1,022 shares. The stock had previously closed at $15.40.

The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $15.61 and a 200 day simple moving average of $15.11.

AB Science Company Profile (OTCMKTS:ABSCF)

AB Science SA engages in the research, development, and sales of protein kinase inhibitor drugs. It develops pharmaceutical products for the treatment of cancer, neurological, and inflammatory diseases. The firm also engages in the field of veterinary medicine. The company was founded by Alain Moussy and Jean-Pierre Kinet on July 11, 2001 and is headquartered in Paris, France.

See Also: How to execute a trade ex-dividend strategy?

Receive News & Ratings for AB Science Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for AB Science and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.