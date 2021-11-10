AbbVie Inc. (NYSE:ABBV) Shares Acquired by Redwood Investment Management LLC

Redwood Investment Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of AbbVie Inc. (NYSE:ABBV) by 23.2% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 11,145 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 2,096 shares during the period. Redwood Investment Management LLC’s holdings in AbbVie were worth $1,255,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. OLD Mission Capital LLC acquired a new stake in shares of AbbVie during the third quarter valued at approximately $242,000. Camden National Bank increased its stake in AbbVie by 2.3% in the 4th quarter. Camden National Bank now owns 10,924 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,171,000 after buying an additional 245 shares during the period. Beaton Management Co. Inc. increased its stake in AbbVie by 19.0% in the 1st quarter. Beaton Management Co. Inc. now owns 11,101 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,201,000 after buying an additional 1,774 shares during the period. Nomura Holdings Inc. increased its stake in AbbVie by 117.6% in the 1st quarter. Nomura Holdings Inc. now owns 19,230 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,082,000 after buying an additional 128,299 shares during the period. Finally, Woodline Partners LP acquired a new position in AbbVie in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $15,284,000. 65.86% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In other news, SVP Carrie C. Strom sold 5,057 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, August 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $120.00, for a total value of $606,840.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 11,595 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,391,400. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, Director Roxanne S. Austin sold 51,844 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, November 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $116.38, for a total transaction of $6,033,604.72. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.09% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Several research firms have weighed in on ABBV. Piper Sandler upped their price objective on shares of AbbVie from $124.00 to $129.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, October 29th. Argus upped their price objective on shares of AbbVie from $130.00 to $140.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 5th. SVB Leerink dropped their price objective on shares of AbbVie from $142.00 to $135.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, November 1st. Morgan Stanley upped their price objective on shares of AbbVie from $116.00 to $124.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday, November 1st. Finally, Truist assumed coverage on shares of AbbVie in a research note on Tuesday, July 27th. They set a “buy” rating and a $124.08 price target on the stock. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, AbbVie presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $126.62.

NYSE ABBV opened at $115.61 on Wednesday. The company has a current ratio of 1.01, a quick ratio of 0.91 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 5.45. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $109.91 and a 200 day simple moving average of $113.62. The company has a market cap of $204.30 billion, a P/E ratio of 9.43, a P/E/G ratio of 2.45 and a beta of 0.83. AbbVie Inc. has a 1 year low of $95.63 and a 1 year high of $121.53.

AbbVie (NYSE:ABBV) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, October 28th. The company reported $3.33 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $3.22 by $0.11. The business had revenue of $14.34 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $14.30 billion. AbbVie had a net margin of 13.66% and a return on equity of 166.05%. AbbVie’s quarterly revenue was up 11.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $2.83 EPS. Equities research analysts forecast that AbbVie Inc. will post 12.69 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, February 15th. Investors of record on Friday, January 14th will be issued a dividend of $1.41 per share. This is an increase from AbbVie’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.30. This represents a $5.64 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.88%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, January 13th. AbbVie’s dividend payout ratio is currently 123.81%.

AbbVie Company Profile

AbbVie, Inc is a research-based biopharmaceutical company, which engages in the development and sale of pharmaceutical products. It focuses on treating conditions such as chronic autoimmune diseases in rheumatology, gastroenterology, and dermatology; oncology, including blood cancers; virology, including hepatitis C virus (HCV) and human immunodeficiency virus (HIV); neurological disorders, such as Parkinson’s disease; metabolic diseases, comprising thyroid disease and complications associated with cystic fibrosis; pain associated with endometriosis; and other serious health conditions.

