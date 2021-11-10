ABC-Mart,Inc. (OTCMKTS:AMKYF) Shares Down 16.6%

ABC-Mart,Inc. (OTCMKTS:AMKYF) shares traded down 16.6% during mid-day trading on Monday . The company traded as low as $48.18 and last traded at $48.18. 1,397 shares traded hands during trading, an increase of 459% from the average session volume of 250 shares. The stock had previously closed at $57.75.

The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $57.37 and its 200-day simple moving average is $57.62.

ABC-Mart,Inc. Company Profile (OTCMKTS:AMKYF)

ABC-Mart,Inc, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the retailing of shoes, clothing, and general merchandise products for men, women, and kids in Japan. The company develops and manufactures shoes; and licenses various brands. It is also involved in the sale of owned and purchased products through ABC-MART stores.

Featured Article: When can a hold rating present a buying opportunity?

Receive News & Ratings for ABC-MartInc. Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for ABC-MartInc. and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.