AbCellera Biologics (NASDAQ:ABCL) Releases Earnings Results, Misses Expectations By $0.03 EPS

AbCellera Biologics (NASDAQ:ABCL) announced its quarterly earnings data on Monday. The company reported ($0.08) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.05) by ($0.03), MarketWatch Earnings reports.

Shares of NASDAQ:ABCL traded down $0.45 during midday trading on Wednesday, reaching $14.26. 73,826 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,421,363. The business’s fifty day moving average is $17.49 and its two-hundred day moving average is $20.54. AbCellera Biologics has a one year low of $14.51 and a one year high of $71.91.

A number of analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. Credit Suisse Group reduced their price objective on shares of AbCellera Biologics from $51.00 to $49.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, August 13th. SVB Leerink reissued a “buy” rating on shares of AbCellera Biologics in a research note on Sunday, August 15th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised shares of AbCellera Biologics from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $19.00 price objective for the company in a research note on Friday, November 5th. Six analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $46.67.

In other AbCellera Biologics news, Director John Hamer sold 162,649 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, August 31st. The shares were sold at an average price of $16.95, for a total transaction of $2,756,900.55. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website . Also, Director John S. Montalbano acquired 6,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, August 16th. The shares were acquired at an average price of $17.23 per share, with a total value of $103,380.00. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here . 45.80% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

An institutional investor recently raised its position in AbCellera Biologics stock. Morgan Stanley grew its position in AbCellera Biologics Inc. (NASDAQ:ABCL) by 693.5% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 574,193 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 501,828 shares during the quarter. Morgan Stanley owned about 0.21% of AbCellera Biologics worth $12,633,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period. Institutional investors own 32.24% of the company’s stock.

AbCellera Biologics Company Profile

AbCellera Biologics Inc develops antibody discovery platform. Its full-stack, AI-powered drug discovery platform searches and analyzes the database of natural immune systems to find antibodies that can be developed as drugs. As of December 31, 2020, the company had 103 discovery programs that are either completed, in progress, or under contract.

