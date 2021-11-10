AbCellera Biologics (NASDAQ:ABCL) Releases Quarterly Earnings Results, Misses Estimates By $0.03 EPS

AbCellera Biologics (NASDAQ:ABCL) released its earnings results on Monday. The company reported ($0.08) EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.05) by ($0.03), MarketWatch Earnings reports.

Shares of NASDAQ:ABCL traded down $0.57 during trading on Wednesday, hitting $14.14. 3,328,595 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,699,527. AbCellera Biologics has a fifty-two week low of $13.18 and a fifty-two week high of $71.91. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $17.43 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $20.49.

In other AbCellera Biologics news, Director John S. Montalbano bought 6,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, August 16th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $17.23 per share, with a total value of $103,380.00. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, Director John Hamer sold 162,649 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, August 31st. The shares were sold at an average price of $16.95, for a total value of $2,756,900.55. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 45.80% of the stock is owned by insiders.

An institutional investor recently bought a new position in AbCellera Biologics stock. Invesco Ltd. acquired a new stake in AbCellera Biologics Inc. (NASDAQ:ABCL) during the second quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor acquired 14,256 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $314,000. 32.24% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Several equities research analysts have commented on the company. Credit Suisse Group cut their target price on AbCellera Biologics from $51.00 to $49.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, August 13th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded AbCellera Biologics from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $19.00 target price on the stock in a research note on Friday, November 5th. Finally, SVB Leerink restated a “buy” rating on shares of AbCellera Biologics in a research note on Sunday, August 15th. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $46.67.

AbCellera Biologics Company Profile

AbCellera Biologics Inc develops antibody discovery platform. Its full-stack, AI-powered drug discovery platform searches and analyzes the database of natural immune systems to find antibodies that can be developed as drugs. As of December 31, 2020, the company had 103 discovery programs that are either completed, in progress, or under contract.

