Abingdon Health (LON:ABDX) Trading Down 3.9%

Abingdon Health Plc (LON:ABDX) shares dropped 3.9% on Monday . The stock traded as low as GBX 35 ($0.46) and last traded at GBX 36.50 ($0.48). Approximately 263,354 shares were traded during trading, a decline of 58% from the average daily volume of 620,725 shares. The stock had previously closed at GBX 38 ($0.50).

The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of GBX 46.90.

Abingdon Health Company Profile (LON:ABDX)

Abingdon Health Plc, a technology-enabled lateral flow diagnostics company, develops, manufactures, and markets medical diagnostics worldwide. The company offers AbC-19 Rapid Test, a COVID-19 neutralizing antibody test; nucleic acid lateral flow immunoassays; and Seralite, a rapid lateral flow test for the quantitative measurement of kappa and lambda immunoglobulin free light chains in serum.

