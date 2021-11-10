Absci (NASDAQ:ABSI) Raised to Hold at Zacks Investment Research

Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Absci (NASDAQ:ABSI) from a sell rating to a hold rating in a research note issued to investors on Tuesday, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “Absci Corporation is the AI-powered synthetic biology company unlocking the potential of proteins as the next generation of therapeutics. The company’s Creation(TM) Platform involved in discovery of novel biotherapeutic drug candidates and generation of the cell lines to manufacture them in a single efficient process. Absci Corporation is based in VANCOUVER, Wash. “

Several other analysts also recently weighed in on ABSI. UBS Group initiated coverage on Absci in a research report on Monday, August 16th. They issued a neutral rating and a $26.00 price objective for the company. Stifel Nicolaus initiated coverage on Absci in a research report on Monday, August 16th. They issued a hold rating and a $28.00 price objective for the company. Bank of America initiated coverage on Absci in a research report on Monday, August 16th. They issued a neutral rating and a $26.00 price objective for the company. Cowen initiated coverage on Absci in a research report on Monday, August 16th. They issued a market perform rating for the company. Finally, Credit Suisse Group initiated coverage on Absci in a research report on Monday, August 16th. They issued an outperform rating and a $40.00 price objective for the company. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus price target of $30.00.

Shares of ABSI opened at $14.23 on Tuesday. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $13.29. Absci has a 1 year low of $9.62 and a 1 year high of $31.53.

Absci (NASDAQ:ABSI) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, November 9th. The company reported ($0.33) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.21) by ($0.12). As a group, equities analysts expect that Absci will post -1.76 EPS for the current year.

Institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Strs Ohio bought a new position in shares of Absci during the third quarter valued at approximately $37,000. Deutsche Bank AG bought a new position in shares of Absci during the third quarter valued at approximately $93,000. M&T Bank Corp bought a new position in shares of Absci during the third quarter valued at approximately $139,000. Sands Capital Ventures LLC bought a new position in shares of Absci during the third quarter valued at approximately $672,000. Finally, Victory Capital Management Inc. bought a new position in shares of Absci during the third quarter valued at approximately $770,000. Institutional investors own 27.30% of the company’s stock.

