Absci (NASDAQ:ABSI) Releases Earnings Results, Misses Estimates By $0.15 EPS

Absci (NASDAQ:ABSI) released its quarterly earnings results on Monday. The company reported ($0.33) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.18) by ($0.15), MarketWatch Earnings reports.

NASDAQ ABSI traded down $1.34 during trading on Wednesday, reaching $12.89. 731,033 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 308,334. Absci has a fifty-two week low of $9.62 and a fifty-two week high of $31.53. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $13.17.

A number of research firms recently weighed in on ABSI. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Absci from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday. Bank of America lowered Absci from a “neutral” rating to an “underperform” rating and decreased their price target for the company from $17.00 to $10.00 in a research report on Wednesday. Cowen began coverage on Absci in a research report on Monday, August 16th. They issued a “market perform” rating for the company. Stifel Nicolaus began coverage on Absci in a research report on Monday, August 16th. They set a “hold” rating and a $28.00 price objective for the company. Finally, Credit Suisse Group began coverage on Absci in a research report on Monday, August 16th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $40.00 price objective for the company. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $26.00.

Absci Corporation is the AI-powered synthetic biology company unlocking the potential of proteins as the next generation of therapeutics. The company’s Creation(TM) Platform involved in discovery of novel biotherapeutic drug candidates and generation of the cell lines to manufacture them in a single efficient process.

