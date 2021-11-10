ACADIA Pharmaceuticals Inc. (NASDAQ:ACAD) Expected to Post Quarterly Sales of $137.77 Million

Wall Street brokerages expect ACADIA Pharmaceuticals Inc. (NASDAQ:ACAD) to report sales of $137.77 million for the current quarter, Zacks reports. Seven analysts have made estimates for ACADIA Pharmaceuticals’ earnings, with the highest sales estimate coming in at $149.02 million and the lowest estimate coming in at $130.60 million. ACADIA Pharmaceuticals reported sales of $121.01 million in the same quarter last year, which indicates a positive year over year growth rate of 13.9%. The company is scheduled to announce its next earnings results on Wednesday, February 23rd.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that ACADIA Pharmaceuticals will report full-year sales of $488.96 million for the current fiscal year, with estimates ranging from $479.90 million to $501.07 million. For the next fiscal year, analysts expect that the company will report sales of $567.10 million, with estimates ranging from $527.60 million to $607.83 million. Zacks Investment Research’s sales averages are an average based on a survey of analysts that follow ACADIA Pharmaceuticals.

ACADIA Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:ACAD) last announced its earnings results on Sunday, November 7th. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($0.09) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.26) by $0.17. The firm had revenue of $131.61 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $127.77 million. ACADIA Pharmaceuticals had a negative net margin of 40.38% and a negative return on equity of 32.40%. ACADIA Pharmaceuticals’s revenue was up 9.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted ($0.54) EPS.

Several equities analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. Needham & Company LLC reduced their price objective on shares of ACADIA Pharmaceuticals from $30.00 to $26.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, August 5th. Guggenheim raised shares of ACADIA Pharmaceuticals from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and increased their price target for the stock from $19.00 to $23.00 in a research report on Monday, November 1st. Morgan Stanley lowered shares of ACADIA Pharmaceuticals from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and increased their price target for the stock from $17.00 to $20.00 in a research report on Thursday, October 14th. SVB Leerink reduced their price target on shares of ACADIA Pharmaceuticals from $31.00 to $28.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, August 5th. Finally, Cantor Fitzgerald cut their price objective on shares of ACADIA Pharmaceuticals from $33.00 to $27.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, August 5th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, thirteen have given a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, ACADIA Pharmaceuticals presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $29.04.

Shares of NASDAQ:ACAD traded down $0.11 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $21.46. 5,094 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,397,931. ACADIA Pharmaceuticals has a 52 week low of $15.68 and a 52 week high of $57.46. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $17.56 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $20.35. The company has a market cap of $3.45 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -17.98 and a beta of 0.61.

In other news, CEO Stephen Davis sold 2,963 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, October 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $17.41, for a total transaction of $51,585.83. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Corporate insiders own 28.50% of the company’s stock.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can grew its holdings in shares of ACADIA Pharmaceuticals by 6.1% during the 1st quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can now owns 8,310 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $213,000 after purchasing an additional 481 shares in the last quarter. HighPoint Advisor Group LLC lifted its position in shares of ACADIA Pharmaceuticals by 3.5% during the 2nd quarter. HighPoint Advisor Group LLC now owns 15,305 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $373,000 after buying an additional 516 shares during the last quarter. US Bancorp DE lifted its position in shares of ACADIA Pharmaceuticals by 14.3% during the 2nd quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 4,553 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $111,000 after buying an additional 569 shares during the last quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors lifted its position in shares of ACADIA Pharmaceuticals by 42.5% during the 1st quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 2,543 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $66,000 after buying an additional 758 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Principal Financial Group Inc. raised its position in ACADIA Pharmaceuticals by 3.1% in the third quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 57,843 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $961,000 after purchasing an additional 1,759 shares during the last quarter. 90.96% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

ACADIA Pharmaceuticals Company Profile

ACADIA Pharmaceuticals, Inc operates as a biopharmaceutical company. It focuses on the development and commercialization of medicines to address unmet medical needs in central nervous system, or CNS, disorders. The firm’s products include Nuplazid, which is used for the treatment of hallucinations and delusions associated with Parkinson’s disease psychosis.

