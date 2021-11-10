Accel Entertainment (NYSE:ACEL) Sets New 12-Month High at $14.11

Shares of Accel Entertainment, Inc. (NYSE:ACEL) reached a new 52-week high during mid-day trading on Monday . The company traded as high as $14.11 and last traded at $14.03, with a volume of 1057 shares traded. The stock had previously closed at $13.18.

A number of equities analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised shares of Accel Entertainment from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and increased their price objective for the stock from $14.00 to $17.00 in a research report on Monday. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Accel Entertainment from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $13.00 price target on the stock in a research report on Friday, October 15th. Finally, Northland Securities reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $20.00 price target on shares of Accel Entertainment in a research report on Thursday, July 15th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Accel Entertainment has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $15.42.

Get Accel Entertainment alerts:

The firm has a market capitalization of $1.29 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 25.94 and a beta of 1.20. The company has a current ratio of 3.03, a quick ratio of 3.03 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.89. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $12.07.

Accel Entertainment (NYSE:ACEL) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, November 3rd. The company reported $0.18 EPS for the quarter, hitting the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.18. Accel Entertainment had a net margin of 3.71% and a return on equity of 33.87%. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $0.18 EPS. As a group, research analysts forecast that Accel Entertainment, Inc. will post 0.74 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other news, Director Gordon Rubenstein sold 29,023 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, November 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $13.22, for a total transaction of $383,684.06. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, Director David W. Ruttenberg sold 7,690 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, September 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $12.12, for a total transaction of $93,202.80. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders have sold 232,621 shares of company stock worth $2,869,808. Insiders own 18.76% of the company’s stock.

A number of large investors have recently made changes to their positions in ACEL. UBS Group AG lifted its holdings in shares of Accel Entertainment by 29.0% during the 1st quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 18,812 shares of the company’s stock worth $206,000 after acquiring an additional 4,226 shares during the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC increased its position in shares of Accel Entertainment by 7.6% during the first quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 830,686 shares of the company’s stock valued at $9,079,000 after buying an additional 58,540 shares during the period. Nuveen Asset Management LLC grew its holdings in Accel Entertainment by 1.1% in the first quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 179,160 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,958,000 after purchasing an additional 1,987 shares during the period. Greenvale Capital LLP grew its holdings in Accel Entertainment by 15.1% in the first quarter. Greenvale Capital LLP now owns 5,179,051 shares of the company’s stock worth $56,607,000 after purchasing an additional 679,051 shares during the period. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada lifted its stake in shares of Accel Entertainment by 3,026.0% in the first quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 3,126 shares of the company’s stock worth $34,000 after buying an additional 3,026 shares in the last quarter. 39.58% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Accel Entertainment Company Profile (NYSE:ACEL)

Accel Entertainment, Inc engages in the installation and operation of video gaming terminals in licensed video gaming locations. It also operates stand-alone ATMs in gaming and non-gaming locations. The company was founded by Andrew Rubenstein and Gordon Rubenstein on December 8, 2010 and is headquartered in Burr Ridge, IL.

Recommended Story: Momentum Indicators

Receive News & Ratings for Accel Entertainment Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Accel Entertainment and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.