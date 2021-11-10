Accelerate Diagnostics (NASDAQ:AXDX) Issues Quarterly Earnings Results, Beats Estimates By $0.20 EPS

Accelerate Diagnostics (NASDAQ:AXDX) announced its quarterly earnings data on Monday. The medical research company reported ($0.15) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.35) by $0.20, MarketWatch Earnings reports. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned ($0.33) EPS.

NASDAQ AXDX traded down $0.08 during trading hours on Wednesday, hitting $6.11. The company had a trading volume of 556,377 shares, compared to its average volume of 327,136. Accelerate Diagnostics has a fifty-two week low of $5.15 and a fifty-two week high of $15.60. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $6.00 and a 200-day simple moving average of $6.86. The firm has a market cap of $375.76 million, a P/E ratio of -4.27 and a beta of 1.80.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research cut Accelerate Diagnostics from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 20th.

In related news, Director Jack W. Schuler bought 27,353 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, September 23rd. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $5.50 per share, with a total value of $150,441.50. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website . Also, Director Hany Massarany purchased 10,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, September 27th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $5.30 per share, for a total transaction of $53,000.00. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here . 45.30% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

A hedge fund recently bought a new stake in Accelerate Diagnostics stock. Invesco Ltd. purchased a new stake in shares of Accelerate Diagnostics, Inc. (NASDAQ:AXDX) during the second quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm purchased 11,434 shares of the medical research company’s stock, valued at approximately $92,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 67.27% of the company’s stock.

Accelerate Diagnostics Company Profile

Accelerate Diagnostics, Inc is an in vitro diagnostics company, which engages in the provision of solutions that improve patient outcomes and lower healthcare costs through the rapid diagnosis of serious infections. It also focuses on developing and commercializing innovative instrumentation for the rapid identification and antibiotic susceptibility testing of infectious pathogens.

