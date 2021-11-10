Accenture plc (NYSE:ACN) Shares Acquired by Ibex Wealth Advisors

Ibex Wealth Advisors grew its stake in Accenture plc (NYSE:ACN) by 7.3% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 18,030 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock after buying an additional 1,229 shares during the quarter. Accenture accounts for about 1.1% of Ibex Wealth Advisors’ portfolio, making the stock its 28th largest holding. Ibex Wealth Advisors’ holdings in Accenture were worth $5,315,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Moisand Fitzgerald Tamayo LLC acquired a new position in Accenture in the 2nd quarter worth about $25,000. Hanson & Doremus Investment Management raised its holdings in Accenture by 750.0% in the 2nd quarter. Hanson & Doremus Investment Management now owns 136 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $31,000 after purchasing an additional 120 shares during the period. Trustcore Financial Services LLC raised its holdings in Accenture by 456.0% in the 2nd quarter. Trustcore Financial Services LLC now owns 139 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $41,000 after purchasing an additional 114 shares during the period. Ritter Daniher Financial Advisory LLC acquired a new position in Accenture in the 2nd quarter worth about $44,000. Finally, WealthShield Partners LLC raised its holdings in Accenture by 73.5% in the 2nd quarter. WealthShield Partners LLC now owns 203 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $60,000 after purchasing an additional 86 shares during the period. 73.00% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

ACN has been the subject of several research reports. Argus boosted their price objective on Accenture from $330.00 to $400.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, September 24th. Citigroup boosted their price objective on Accenture from $340.00 to $390.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, September 24th. Moffett Nathanson upgraded Accenture from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and boosted their price objective for the stock from $338.06 to $405.00 in a research note on Wednesday, September 22nd. They noted that the move was a valuation call. BMO Capital Markets boosted their price objective on Accenture from $330.00 to $385.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a research note on Friday, September 24th. Finally, Cowen boosted their price objective on Accenture from $316.00 to $365.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, September 8th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-one have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $353.32.

ACN traded down $1.64 during trading hours on Wednesday, reaching $365.83. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 11,473 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,775,064. Accenture plc has a fifty-two week low of $235.58 and a fifty-two week high of $372.11. The stock has a market cap of $231.26 billion, a PE ratio of 40.13, a P/E/G ratio of 3.62 and a beta of 1.13. The business’s 50-day moving average is $341.93 and its 200-day moving average is $316.18.

Accenture (NYSE:ACN) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, September 22nd. The information technology services provider reported $2.20 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.19 by $0.01. Accenture had a return on equity of 29.50% and a net margin of 11.69%. The firm had revenue of $13.42 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $13.42 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $1.70 earnings per share. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 23.8% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that Accenture plc will post 10.12 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, November 15th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, October 14th will be paid a dividend of $0.97 per share. This represents a $3.88 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.06%. This is a boost from Accenture’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.88. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, October 13th. Accenture’s dividend payout ratio is 42.40%.

Accenture declared that its board has approved a stock repurchase plan on Thursday, September 23rd that allows the company to repurchase $3.00 billion in outstanding shares. This repurchase authorization allows the information technology services provider to buy up to 1.5% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares repurchase plans are typically a sign that the company’s board of directors believes its stock is undervalued.

In other news, CFO Kathleen R. Mcclure sold 1,797 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, October 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $356.47, for a total value of $640,576.59. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Julie Spellman Sweet sold 5,602 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, November 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $354.33, for a total value of $1,984,956.66. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 27,219 shares of company stock worth $9,512,564 over the last 90 days. 0.07% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Accenture Company Profile

Accenture Plc engages in the provision of management consulting, technology, and outsourcing services. It operates through the following segments: Communications, Media, and Technology; Financial Services; Health and Public Service; Products; Resources; and Other. The Communications, Media, and Technology segment serves communications, media, high-tech, and software and platform companies through acceleration and delivery of digital transformation, development of comprehensive and industry-specific solutions, and enhance efficiency and business results.

