Aclaris Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:ACRS) Expected to Announce Earnings of -$0.36 Per Share

Equities analysts expect that Aclaris Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:ACRS) will report ($0.36) earnings per share for the current quarter, Zacks reports. Five analysts have made estimates for Aclaris Therapeutics’ earnings. The highest EPS estimate is ($0.35) and the lowest is ($0.39). Aclaris Therapeutics posted earnings per share of ($0.31) during the same quarter last year, which would suggest a negative year over year growth rate of 16.1%. The business is scheduled to report its next earnings results on Thursday, February 24th.

On average, analysts expect that Aclaris Therapeutics will report full year earnings of ($1.61) per share for the current fiscal year, with EPS estimates ranging from ($1.69) to ($1.57). For the next year, analysts anticipate that the company will report earnings of ($1.69) per share, with EPS estimates ranging from ($1.85) to ($1.42). Zacks’ earnings per share calculations are an average based on a survey of sell-side research firms that cover Aclaris Therapeutics.

Aclaris Therapeutics (NASDAQ:ACRS) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, November 2nd. The biotechnology company reported ($0.35) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.28) by ($0.07). Aclaris Therapeutics had a negative return on equity of 54.41% and a negative net margin of 1,187.63%.

Several analysts recently issued reports on ACRS shares. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Aclaris Therapeutics from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, July 13th. SVB Leerink reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $26.00 price objective on shares of Aclaris Therapeutics in a research note on Sunday, August 8th. HC Wainwright reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $50.00 price objective on shares of Aclaris Therapeutics in a research note on Thursday, September 2nd. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group initiated coverage on shares of Aclaris Therapeutics in a research note on Friday, July 23rd. They set a “buy” rating and a $32.00 price objective for the company. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $36.00.

Several institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. VR Adviser LLC grew its stake in shares of Aclaris Therapeutics by 22.7% in the 2nd quarter. VR Adviser LLC now owns 4,563,962 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $80,143,000 after buying an additional 843,380 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. grew its stake in shares of Aclaris Therapeutics by 17.0% in the 3rd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 3,788,417 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $68,192,000 after buying an additional 549,368 shares during the period. Rock Springs Capital Management LP grew its stake in shares of Aclaris Therapeutics by 33.4% in the 1st quarter. Rock Springs Capital Management LP now owns 3,569,192 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $89,944,000 after buying an additional 893,092 shares during the period. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Aclaris Therapeutics by 21.2% in the 2nd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 2,566,771 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $45,073,000 after acquiring an additional 448,919 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Cormorant Asset Management LP acquired a new position in shares of Aclaris Therapeutics in the 1st quarter worth approximately $50,400,000. 91.25% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of NASDAQ ACRS opened at $15.55 on Friday. Aclaris Therapeutics has a 12-month low of $3.04 and a 12-month high of $30.38. The company has a 50-day moving average of $17.16 and a 200 day moving average of $17.92.

Aclaris Therapeutics Company Profile

Aclaris Therapeutics, Inc operates as a dermatologist-led biopharmaceutical company, which engages in identifying, developing, and commercializing novel drugs to address the needs in medical and aesthetic dermatology and immunology. It operates through Therapeutics and Contract Research segments. The Therapeutics segment focuses in identifying, developing, and commercializing different therapies to address significant unmet needs in medical and aesthetic dermatology.

