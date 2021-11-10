Acorda Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:ACOR) Shares Acquired by Bridgeway Capital Management LLC

Bridgeway Capital Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of Acorda Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:ACOR) by 44.3% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 101,590 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock after purchasing an additional 31,166 shares during the period. Bridgeway Capital Management LLC’s holdings in Acorda Therapeutics were worth $485,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Squarepoint Ops LLC acquired a new position in shares of Acorda Therapeutics during the second quarter worth about $235,000. Morgan Stanley lifted its position in Acorda Therapeutics by 2,309.8% during the 2nd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 22,435 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $107,000 after acquiring an additional 21,504 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp purchased a new position in Acorda Therapeutics in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $151,000. Geode Capital Management LLC grew its position in Acorda Therapeutics by 13.4% in the second quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 73,562 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $350,000 after acquiring an additional 8,706 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Vanguard Group Inc. raised its stake in shares of Acorda Therapeutics by 25.1% during the second quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 340,481 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $1,624,000 after purchasing an additional 68,240 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 34.06% of the company’s stock.

Get Acorda Therapeutics alerts:

NASDAQ:ACOR opened at $3.76 on Wednesday. The stock has a market cap of $41.81 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 0.87 and a beta of 0.48. Acorda Therapeutics, Inc. has a one year low of $3.27 and a one year high of $8.66. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.90, a quick ratio of 1.29 and a current ratio of 1.67. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $4.38 and its 200 day simple moving average is $4.24.

Separately, HC Wainwright reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $10.00 price target on shares of Acorda Therapeutics in a report on Tuesday, July 27th.

Acorda Therapeutics Profile

Acorda Therapeutics, Inc engages in the development of therapies that restore function and improve the lives of people with neurological disorders. Its products include Inbrija (levodopa inhalation powder), Ampyra (dalfampridine), Fampyra (fampridine) and Selincro (nalmefene). The firm’s also offers Research and Development Programs like ARCUS for acute migraine, Cimaglermin alfa and rHIgM22.

Further Reading: What is a Fibonacci Channel?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding ACOR? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Acorda Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:ACOR).

Receive News & Ratings for Acorda Therapeutics Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Acorda Therapeutics and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.