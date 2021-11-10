Acorda Therapeutics (NASDAQ:ACOR) Releases Earnings Results, Beats Expectations By $0.13 EPS

Acorda Therapeutics (NASDAQ:ACOR) posted its quarterly earnings results on Monday. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($1.43) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($1.56) by $0.13, Fidelity Earnings reports. Acorda Therapeutics had a net margin of 22.44% and a return on equity of 14.38%.

ACOR stock traded down $0.08 during midday trading on Wednesday, hitting $3.68. The stock had a trading volume of 317,418 shares, compared to its average volume of 691,599. The firm has a market cap of $40.94 million, a PE ratio of 0.86 and a beta of 0.48. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.90, a current ratio of 1.67 and a quick ratio of 1.29. Acorda Therapeutics has a 12-month low of $3.27 and a 12-month high of $8.66. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $4.36 and its 200 day moving average price is $4.24.

Separately, HC Wainwright reissued a “buy” rating and set a $10.00 price objective on shares of Acorda Therapeutics in a research note on Tuesday, July 27th.

A hedge fund recently raised its stake in Acorda Therapeutics stock. Morgan Stanley grew its stake in shares of Acorda Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:ACOR) by 2,309.8% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 22,435 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock after buying an additional 21,504 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley owned 0.20% of Acorda Therapeutics worth $107,000 as of its most recent SEC filing. 34.06% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

About Acorda Therapeutics

Acorda Therapeutics, Inc engages in the development of therapies that restore function and improve the lives of people with neurological disorders. Its products include Inbrija (levodopa inhalation powder), Ampyra (dalfampridine), Fampyra (fampridine) and Selincro (nalmefene). The firm’s also offers Research and Development Programs like ARCUS for acute migraine, Cimaglermin alfa and rHIgM22.

