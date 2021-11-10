ACRES Commercial Realty (NYSE:ACR) Issues Earnings Results

ACRES Commercial Realty (NYSE:ACR) issued its earnings results on Monday. The company reported ($0.36) earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.28 by ($0.64), MarketWatch Earnings reports. ACRES Commercial Realty had a net margin of 104.89% and a return on equity of 1.52%. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $0.36 earnings per share.

Shares of ACR stock traded down $0.11 during trading hours on Wednesday, hitting $14.94. 1,669 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 33,852. ACRES Commercial Realty has a 12 month low of $7.23 and a 12 month high of $18.43. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $15.93 and its 200 day simple moving average is $16.20. The stock has a market cap of $140.73 million, a PE ratio of 5.06 and a beta of 1.87. The company has a quick ratio of 185.72, a current ratio of 185.72 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.97.

Several equities analysts have recently issued reports on ACR shares. JMP Securities dropped their price target on shares of ACRES Commercial Realty from $20.00 to $19.00 and set a “market outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, November 5th. TheStreet downgraded shares of ACRES Commercial Realty from a “c” rating to a “d+” rating in a research note on Friday, November 5th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of ACRES Commercial Realty from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, October 18th.

A hedge fund recently bought a new stake in ACRES Commercial Realty stock. Millennium Management LLC bought a new position in shares of ACRES Commercial Realty Corp. (NYSE:ACR) in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm bought 20,107 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $323,000. Millennium Management LLC owned about 0.21% of ACRES Commercial Realty as of its most recent SEC filing. 51.36% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

About ACRES Commercial Realty

ACRES Commercial Realty Corp. is a real estate investment trust, which engages in the origination, holding, and management of commercial mortgage loans, and commercial real estate related debt investments. The company was founded in 2005 and is headquartered in New York, NY.

