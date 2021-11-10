Acuitas Investments LLC Has $2.45 Million Stake in Solaris Oilfield Infrastructure, Inc. (NYSE:SOI)

Acuitas Investments LLC lifted its position in shares of Solaris Oilfield Infrastructure, Inc. (NYSE:SOI) by 49.4% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 251,745 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 83,194 shares during the quarter. Acuitas Investments LLC’s holdings in Solaris Oilfield Infrastructure were worth $2,452,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. FMR LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Solaris Oilfield Infrastructure during the 1st quarter valued at $36,498,000. Encompass Capital Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Solaris Oilfield Infrastructure by 0.4% during the 1st quarter. Encompass Capital Advisors LLC now owns 1,284,516 shares of the company’s stock valued at $15,761,000 after acquiring an additional 4,909 shares in the last quarter. Deprince Race & Zollo Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Solaris Oilfield Infrastructure by 66.2% during the 2nd quarter. Deprince Race & Zollo Inc. now owns 838,592 shares of the company’s stock valued at $8,168,000 after acquiring an additional 333,894 shares in the last quarter. Bank of Montreal Can boosted its holdings in shares of Solaris Oilfield Infrastructure by 34.7% during the 2nd quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 732,252 shares of the company’s stock valued at $7,300,000 after acquiring an additional 188,465 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Solaris Oilfield Infrastructure by 3.9% during the 1st quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 482,083 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,915,000 after acquiring an additional 18,198 shares in the last quarter. 50.74% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

In other Solaris Oilfield Infrastructure news, Director James R. Burke sold 50,000 shares of Solaris Oilfield Infrastructure stock in a transaction dated Friday, November 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $8.30, for a total transaction of $415,000.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. 30.59% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Shares of SOI opened at $8.36 on Wednesday. The company has a market capitalization of $381.90 million, a PE ratio of -76.00 and a beta of 1.79. Solaris Oilfield Infrastructure, Inc. has a 12 month low of $6.31 and a 12 month high of $15.07. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $7.89 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $8.88. The company has a current ratio of 2.61, a quick ratio of 2.57 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.24.

Solaris Oilfield Infrastructure (NYSE:SOI) last announced its earnings results on Monday, November 1st. The company reported ($0.01) EPS for the quarter, hitting the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.01). Solaris Oilfield Infrastructure had a negative return on equity of 1.80% and a negative net margin of 2.12%. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted ($0.09) EPS. Equities research analysts predict that Solaris Oilfield Infrastructure, Inc. will post -0.1 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, September 24th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, September 14th were issued a dividend of $0.105 per share. This represents a $0.42 annualized dividend and a yield of 5.02%. The ex-dividend date was Monday, September 13th. Solaris Oilfield Infrastructure’s payout ratio is presently -381.82%.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research downgraded Solaris Oilfield Infrastructure from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Thursday, November 4th.

About Solaris Oilfield Infrastructure

Solaris Oilfield Infrastructure, Inc operates as a holding company, which engages in the manufacture of patented mobile proppant management systems that unload, store, and deliver proppant at oil and natural gas well sites. Its products include Mobile Proppant and Mobile Chemical Management Systems, and Inventory Management Software.

