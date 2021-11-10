Acuitas Investments LLC Reduces Stock Position in The Joint Corp. (NASDAQ:JYNT)

Acuitas Investments LLC reduced its holdings in The Joint Corp. (NASDAQ:JYNT) by 17.3% in the second quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 32,760 shares of the company’s stock after selling 6,866 shares during the period. Acuitas Investments LLC owned approximately 0.23% of The Joint worth $2,749,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.
Other large investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Navellier & Associates Inc grew its stake in shares of The Joint by 195.8% in the 2nd quarter. Navellier & Associates Inc now owns 16,980 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,425,000 after buying an additional 11,239 shares in the last quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors purchased a new position in shares of The Joint in the 1st quarter worth $48,000. Caxton Associates LP purchased a new position in shares of The Joint in the 1st quarter worth $216,000. BlackRock Inc. grew its stake in shares of The Joint by 100.9% in the 2nd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 2,014,162 shares of the company’s stock worth $169,028,000 after buying an additional 1,011,690 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Jane Street Group LLC purchased a new position in shares of The Joint in the 1st quarter worth $703,000. 88.98% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.
The Joint stock opened at $99.50 on Wednesday. The stock has a market cap of $1.43 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 83.61 and a beta of 1.18. The Joint Corp. has a 1 year low of $23.61 and a 1 year high of $111.06. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $94.91 and a two-hundred day moving average of $82.52.
In related news, CFO Jake Singleton sold 2,614 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, September 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $103.12, for a total transaction of $269,555.68. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 7,734 shares in the company, valued at approximately $797,530.08. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, Director Ronald V. Davella sold 20,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, September 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $101.18, for a total transaction of $2,023,600.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 4.60% of the company’s stock.
A number of equities analysts recently commented on JYNT shares. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of The Joint from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $109.00 price target for the company in a research note on Tuesday. Roth Capital lifted their price target on shares of The Joint from $105.00 to $110.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday. DA Davidson lifted their price target on shares of The Joint from $65.00 to $128.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, August 9th. TheStreet cut shares of The Joint from a “b” rating to a “c+” rating in a research note on Monday, October 4th. Finally, Maxim Group reaffirmed a “hold” rating on shares of The Joint in a research note on Friday, November 5th. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, The Joint currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $108.00.
About The Joint
The Joint Corp. (United States) engages in the development, ownership, operation, support and management of chiropractic clinics. It operates through two segments: Corporate Clinics and Franchise Operations. The Corporate Clinics segment comprises of the operating activities of the company owned or managed clinics.
