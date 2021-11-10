Acuitas Investments LLC Reduces Stock Position in The Joint Corp. (NASDAQ:JYNT)

Acuitas Investments LLC reduced its holdings in The Joint Corp. (NASDAQ:JYNT) by 17.3% in the second quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 32,760 shares of the company’s stock after selling 6,866 shares during the period. Acuitas Investments LLC owned approximately 0.23% of The Joint worth $2,749,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other large investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Navellier & Associates Inc grew its stake in shares of The Joint by 195.8% in the 2nd quarter. Navellier & Associates Inc now owns 16,980 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,425,000 after buying an additional 11,239 shares in the last quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors purchased a new position in shares of The Joint in the 1st quarter worth $48,000. Caxton Associates LP purchased a new position in shares of The Joint in the 1st quarter worth $216,000. BlackRock Inc. grew its stake in shares of The Joint by 100.9% in the 2nd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 2,014,162 shares of the company’s stock worth $169,028,000 after buying an additional 1,011,690 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Jane Street Group LLC purchased a new position in shares of The Joint in the 1st quarter worth $703,000. 88.98% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

The Joint stock opened at $99.50 on Wednesday. The stock has a market cap of $1.43 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 83.61 and a beta of 1.18. The Joint Corp. has a 1 year low of $23.61 and a 1 year high of $111.06. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $94.91 and a two-hundred day moving average of $82.52.

The Joint (NASDAQ:JYNT) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 4th. The company reported $0.13 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.04 by $0.09. The Joint had a net margin of 23.18% and a return on equity of 34.65%. During the same period last year, the company posted $0.11 earnings per share. On average, research analysts predict that The Joint Corp. will post 0.5 earnings per share for the current year.

In related news, CFO Jake Singleton sold 2,614 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, September 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $103.12, for a total transaction of $269,555.68. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 7,734 shares in the company, valued at approximately $797,530.08. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, Director Ronald V. Davella sold 20,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, September 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $101.18, for a total transaction of $2,023,600.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 4.60% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities analysts recently commented on JYNT shares. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of The Joint from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $109.00 price target for the company in a research note on Tuesday. Roth Capital lifted their price target on shares of The Joint from $105.00 to $110.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday. DA Davidson lifted their price target on shares of The Joint from $65.00 to $128.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, August 9th. TheStreet cut shares of The Joint from a “b” rating to a “c+” rating in a research note on Monday, October 4th. Finally, Maxim Group reaffirmed a “hold” rating on shares of The Joint in a research note on Friday, November 5th. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, The Joint currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $108.00.

About The Joint

The Joint Corp. (United States) engages in the development, ownership, operation, support and management of chiropractic clinics. It operates through two segments: Corporate Clinics and Franchise Operations. The Corporate Clinics segment comprises of the operating activities of the company owned or managed clinics.

