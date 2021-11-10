Acuitas Investments LLC Takes $1.36 Million Position in Ducommun Incorporated (NYSE:DCO)

Acuitas Investments LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Ducommun Incorporated (NYSE:DCO) during the second quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund acquired 24,909 shares of the aerospace company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,359,000.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in DCO. UBS Group AG increased its position in shares of Ducommun by 127.5% during the first quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 6,287 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $377,000 after purchasing an additional 3,523 shares during the period. Geode Capital Management LLC grew its position in Ducommun by 9.6% in the first quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 178,923 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $10,735,000 after acquiring an additional 15,682 shares during the period. Bank of New York Mellon Corp grew its position in Ducommun by 4.2% in the first quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 50,222 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $3,014,000 after acquiring an additional 2,031 shares during the period. Barclays PLC grew its position in Ducommun by 304.3% in the first quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 14,049 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $843,000 after acquiring an additional 10,574 shares during the period. Finally, Goldman Sachs Group Inc. grew its position in Ducommun by 0.5% in the first quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 480,889 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $28,853,000 after acquiring an additional 2,201 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 81.88% of the company’s stock.

Ducommun stock opened at $51.95 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.81, a quick ratio of 2.06 and a current ratio of 3.14. The firm has a market cap of $619.40 million, a P/E ratio of 18.42 and a beta of 1.50. The business’s fifty day moving average is $50.48 and its two-hundred day moving average is $53.01. Ducommun Incorporated has a 52 week low of $39.39 and a 52 week high of $65.40.

Ducommun (NYSE:DCO) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, November 2nd. The aerospace company reported $0.83 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.76 by $0.07. The company had revenue of $163.23 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $167.77 million. Ducommun had a return on equity of 10.80% and a net margin of 5.38%. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $0.69 earnings per share. On average, equities research analysts predict that Ducommun Incorporated will post 2.88 earnings per share for the current year.

In other Ducommun news, VP Rose F. Rogers sold 2,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, September 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $50.72, for a total value of $126,800.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this link. 10.00% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

A number of analysts have weighed in on the company. Zacks Investment Research cut Ducommun from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Thursday, November 4th. Royal Bank of Canada assumed coverage on Ducommun in a research report on Thursday, October 21st. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $62.00 price target on the stock. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, Ducommun has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $64.20.

About Ducommun

Ducommun, Inc engages in the provision of engineering and manufacturing services to the aerospace, defence, industrial, and medical industries. It operates through the Electronic Systems and Structural Systems business segment. The Electronic Systems segment offers electronic and electromechanical products used in worldwide technology-driven markets.

