Acushnet Holdings Corp. Expected to Earn Q4 2021 Earnings of ($0.33) Per Share (NYSE:GOLF)

Acushnet Holdings Corp. (NYSE:GOLF) – Equities researchers at KeyCorp cut their Q4 2021 earnings estimates for Acushnet in a report released on Sunday, November 7th. KeyCorp analyst B. Andress now expects that the company will earn ($0.33) per share for the quarter, down from their previous forecast of ($0.08). KeyCorp has a “Overweight” rating and a $63.00 price objective on the stock.

Get Acushnet alerts:

Acushnet (NYSE:GOLF) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 4th. The company reported $0.52 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.14 by $0.38. The business had revenue of $521.60 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $430.53 million. Acushnet had a return on equity of 21.12% and a net margin of 10.56%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 8.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $0.84 EPS.

A number of other research analysts have also recently issued reports on the company. Morgan Stanley boosted their target price on Acushnet from $50.00 to $52.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 28th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Acushnet from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $64.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Monday. Stephens increased their price objective on shares of Acushnet from $57.00 to $60.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Friday, November 5th. Finally, Roth Capital reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of Acushnet in a research note on Monday. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $55.13.

Acushnet stock opened at $56.30 on Wednesday. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $50.33 and a 200-day moving average of $50.21. The stock has a market capitalization of $4.15 billion, a P/E ratio of 18.64 and a beta of 0.80. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.26, a quick ratio of 1.63 and a current ratio of 2.37. Acushnet has a 52 week low of $35.98 and a 52 week high of $57.87.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, December 17th. Investors of record on Friday, December 3rd will be issued a $0.165 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, December 2nd. This represents a $0.66 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.17%. Acushnet’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 21.85%.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of GOLF. WASHINGTON TRUST Co acquired a new position in Acushnet in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $25,000. FORA Capital LLC bought a new stake in shares of Acushnet in the first quarter worth $31,000. Eagle Bay Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Acushnet in the second quarter valued at $63,000. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC raised its position in Acushnet by 13.4% during the 2nd quarter. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC now owns 2,089 shares of the company’s stock worth $103,000 after purchasing an additional 247 shares during the last quarter. Finally, HM Payson & Co. raised its position in Acushnet by 309.9% during the 2nd quarter. HM Payson & Co. now owns 2,160 shares of the company’s stock worth $107,000 after purchasing an additional 1,633 shares during the last quarter. 48.58% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About Acushnet

Acushnet Holdings Corp. engages in the design, development, manufacture, and distribution of golf products. It operates through the following segments: Titleist Golf Balls, Titleist Golf Clubs, Titleist Golf Gear, FootJoy Golf Wear, and Other. The Titleist Golf Balls segment involves in the design and manufacture of golf balls.

Featured Story: What is diluted earnings per share (Diluted EPS)?

Receive News & Ratings for Acushnet Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Acushnet and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.