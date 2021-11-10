Acushnet’s (GOLF) “Buy” Rating Reaffirmed at Roth Capital

Acushnet (NYSE:GOLF)‘s stock had its “buy” rating reaffirmed by equities research analysts at Roth Capital in a research report issued to clients and investors on Monday, Zacks.com reports.

A number of other equities research analysts have also weighed in on the company. Morgan Stanley lifted their price objective on Acushnet from $50.00 to $52.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 28th. KeyCorp lifted their price objective on Acushnet from $60.00 to $63.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday. Zacks Investment Research raised Acushnet from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $64.00 price objective on the stock in a report on Monday. Finally, Stephens lifted their price objective on Acushnet from $57.00 to $60.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Friday, November 5th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $55.13.

Get Acushnet alerts:

GOLF opened at $56.30 on Monday. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $50.33 and its 200-day simple moving average is $50.21. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.26, a quick ratio of 1.63 and a current ratio of 2.37. Acushnet has a one year low of $35.98 and a one year high of $57.87. The stock has a market capitalization of $4.15 billion, a P/E ratio of 18.64 and a beta of 0.80.

Acushnet (NYSE:GOLF) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 4th. The company reported $0.52 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.14 by $0.38. Acushnet had a return on equity of 21.12% and a net margin of 10.56%. The firm had revenue of $521.60 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $430.53 million. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $0.84 earnings per share. The business’s revenue was up 8.0% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities research analysts forecast that Acushnet will post 2.35 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. WASHINGTON TRUST Co purchased a new stake in shares of Acushnet during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $25,000. FORA Capital LLC acquired a new position in shares of Acushnet during the 1st quarter worth approximately $31,000. Eagle Bay Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Acushnet during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $63,000. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC raised its position in shares of Acushnet by 13.4% during the 2nd quarter. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC now owns 2,089 shares of the company’s stock worth $103,000 after purchasing an additional 247 shares during the last quarter. Finally, HM Payson & Co. raised its position in shares of Acushnet by 309.9% during the 2nd quarter. HM Payson & Co. now owns 2,160 shares of the company’s stock worth $107,000 after purchasing an additional 1,633 shares during the last quarter. 48.58% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Acushnet Company Profile

Acushnet Holdings Corp. engages in the design, development, manufacture, and distribution of golf products. It operates through the following segments: Titleist Golf Balls, Titleist Golf Clubs, Titleist Golf Gear, FootJoy Golf Wear, and Other. The Titleist Golf Balls segment involves in the design and manufacture of golf balls.

Further Reading: Resistance Level

Receive News & Ratings for Acushnet Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Acushnet and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.